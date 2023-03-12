'The stuff of dreams' - Johnny Sexton eyeing first home Grand Slam 

Johnny Sexton believes leading Ireland to a Grand Slam on home soil with a win over England next Saturday would be “the stuff of dreams” but neither he nor Andy Farrell believe the task has been made any easier by the visitors’ record defeat to France at the weekend.

Ireland are just 80 minutes from a Guinness Six Nations clean sweep after Sunday’s 22-7 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield, a win that also ended Scottish hopes of a first Triple Crown since 1990.

It would be a first Irish Slam under Farrell as head coach while both the boss and current captain were part of the 2018 success achieved at Twickenham under Joe Schmidt’s charge.

Sexton, 37, was Farrell’s appointment to succeed Rory Best as skipper when he stepped up from defence coach to take the reins after the 2019 World Cup and now the head coach and fly-half are on the verge of leading their own team to the promised land.

Asked what it would mean to him to captain his country to a fourth Grand Slam and for the first time in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium, Sexton said: “It would be the stuff of dreams really.

“What you grow up wanting to do, I don’t know why you grow up wanting be the captain of Ireland, maybe because the players you admire the most were captains but to do it would be dream come true stuff.”

He added: “It’s a great group of lads so leading them is very special. So who wouldn’t be? Who wouldn’t be proud? Even just playing for Ireland to win a Grand Slam would be something.”

Yet Sexton warned that England would make for tough opponents in the wake of another difficult Six Nations campaign which has seen them lose at home to both Scotland and now France, who scored a humiliating record 53-10 victory over Steve Borthwick’s side at Twickenham on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a big week, there’s going to be plenty of hype, there’s going to be lots of distractions, tickets and family and all that and we need to really get down to business and get a big performance because these guys are going to be really tough to play against.

“They’re going to be hurting from yesterday, they’re going to be wanting to show what playing for England means to them and they’re a good team, a better team than they showed yesterday. So it’s going to be a really tough game.”

Farrell agreed with his captain’s assessment of the English threat but also reminded supporters that Ireland have plenty of motivation to succeed themselves next weekend.

"They will certainly be hurting and, I mean, it's a perfect opportunity to come and spoil the party. That's the reality. So that will be a massive motivation for them.

“Is that bigger motivation than what we're gonna experience playing at home for our Grand Slam game on St Patrick's weekend? We'll see.

"It will mean everything (winning a Grand Slam in Dublin) because I feel that the group are ready for that. But, those words mean nothing over the next five or six days because we've got to go out there and perform against what's going to be a very motivated England side.

“So we will need to be at our best. That's what we expect of each other.”

Sexton also has the opportunity to make some individual history on Saturday having drawn level on 557 points with Six Nations record holder Ronan O’Gara, his predecessor in the Ireland No.10 jersey, with a penalty and two conversions at Murrayfield.

“Yeah, Rog will be trying to pay me off to retire now,” Sexton joked. “It’s obviously a nice thing, hopefully I can get back on the pitch next week and like I said, it’s all about winning. These other things come along but they are not at the forefront of my mind.”