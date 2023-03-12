How Scotland player's rated: Scotland battled hard against a resilient Irish side

Stuart Hogg: Not the triumphant occasion the full-back would have been looking for to celebrate his 100th cap. You can never doubt his work-rate and desire but has a tendency to try too hard at times, which seemed to be the case here, leading to several errors. 6

Kyle Steyn: Some important defensive contributions including getting back to tidy up the mess when Sexton hacked ahead a loose Finn Russell pass and a last-gasp tackle on James Ryan which deprived Ireland of their bonus-point try – but few chances to impress in attack. 7

Huw Jones: Was Scotland’s top carrier with 118 metres made and took his try well – but became less and less influential as the game wore on. Another solid defensive effort with Ireland getting little joy in the middle of the park. 7

Sione Tuipulotu: Telepathic understanding with Huw Jones was on display when he sucked in both Irish centres before sending his partner in crime under the posts with a brilliantly timed pass. Tried hard to support Russell on his inside but there wasn’t much doing. 7

Duhan van der Merwe: A liability in defence. Sucked in and couldn’t quite back across to stop Mack Hansen for first Irish try, was left rooted to the ground as Hansen soared to collect high ball in lead-up to second try and was brushed off by Conan for third try. 5

Finn Russell: Scotland needed their talisman to shine but this was comfortably his poorest performance of the championship to date. Playing high-tempo and high-risk is fine if there is method to the madness, but it was all just a bit too speculative. 6

Ben White: His slick service helped Scotland cause Ireland a few problems in the first half with their high-speed gameplan, and he kept plugging away off increasingly sparse scraps after the break until being replaced by Ali Price on the hour mark. 7

Pierre Schoeman: Always industrious. His 15 carries was more than any other player and although he tended to be running into a brick wall he kept coming back for more. The scrum stacked up during his time on the park. 7

George Turner: A crazy quick line-out early on gifted Ireland a try – only for referee Luke Pearce to controversially call it back because the Scottish hooker hadn’t used the same ball … lucky boy! Perhaps should have checked to keep the ball alive rather than go for corner at end of first half. 6

Zander Fagerson: Scotland’s set-piece confidence was demonstrated near the end of the first half when they opted to scrum a free-kick. There is a widely held suspicion that his tight work is not as impressive as his contribution in the loose but he stood up well to a huge challenge here. 7

Richie Gray: Managed just six minutes before being replaced by Scott Cummings who marked his arrival back on the international scene for the first time this season with a great turnover just after Huw Jones’ try. 5

Jonny Gray: You always know what you are going to get from the second-row, and his 20 tackles helped keep Scotland in the battle – but he doesn’t deliver the big moments that his brother invariably manages or hit rucks with the ferocity of the suspended Grant Gilchrist. 6

Matt Fagerson: Had made the No 8 jersey his own during the last year and just didn’t have the same impact at blindside, with one wildly forward pass just before he was replaced on 66 minutes summing up a disappointing afternoon from a usually reliable workhorse. 6

Jamie Ritchie: Could take a few lessons from Irish skipper Johnny Sexton on how to communicate with the referee because he was marched back 10 metres on one occasion and didn’t seem to be able to build a rapport. Struggled to impose himself. 6

Jack Dempsey: Ferocious hand-off on Mack Hansen straight from kick-off was a declaration of intent. Loads of tackles, loads of carries and worked hard at ruck and maul time to justify his selection during the first half, but eventually overwhelmed. 7

Replacements: Ireland losing three forwards to injury in the first half and then replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher soon after the break, Scotland had a great opportunity to take advantage of having fresh reinforcements coming off the bench in the final quarter, but it just didn’t happen for them,..

Props Jamie Bhatti and Simon Berghan were given half an hour to make an impact but Scotland were penalised at the first scrum which allowed to Ireland to crank the pressure up further.

Meanwhile, Hooker Fraser Brown struggled to find his man at the line-out.

Blair Kinghorn looked lively when he took over from Stuart Hogg at the back, but the game was gone by then.