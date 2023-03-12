Depleted Ireland march on to Grand Slam decider after win over Scotland

SCOTLAND 7 IRELAND 22

Ireland marched on towards a Grand Slam bid in Dublin next Saturday as they overcame a dangerous Scotland side to extend their unbeaten Guinness Six Nations campaign at Murrayfield on Sunday.

There was no try bonus point for Andy Farrell’s men, who did score through man of the match Mack Hansen, fellow wing James Lowe and replacement back-rower Jack Conan while captain Johnny Sexton’s seven points from the kicking tee equalled Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations record points tally of 557 with the second of his two conversions. It was enough to finally see off a Scotland side that had beaten England and Wales before running France close in Paris and had a first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations within their sights.

Ireland also had to overcome the first-half losses to injury of forward trio Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson while Garry Ringrose’s second-half head injury immediately rules the centre out of next Saturday’s final game at home to England. It marked a worrying end to Ringrose’s 50th Ireland cap while there was disappointment in defeat for Scotland’s Stuart Hogg on his 100th Test cap. Yet Ireland’s injury woes ahead of that Grand Slam attempt will not prevent expectations rising among supporters that their side can land a first clean sweep and title since 2018 in six days.

Farrell had welcomed back some big hitters from injury for this penultimate step towards a potential Grand Slam, with Tadhg Furlong starting at tighthead prop for his first involvement in this season’s championship and Johnny Sexton restored to the captaincy at fly-half following a groin issue sustained in round two against France.

Sheehan, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray were also restored to the starting line-up having served as replacements in Rome last time out while there were also first selections of the competition for Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw, both of whom were named on a replacements bench that was quickly into action as Ireland’s forwards went down in quick succession.

Scotland had lost lock Richie Gray to injury just four minutes in but No.8 Caelan Doris was the first Irishman to depart on 12 minutes, after landing heavily to claim a Scotland overthrow on their own line from a quick throw seven minutes earlier. It had led to Dan Sheehan powering over for what had appeared to be the opening try. Referee Luke Pearce awarded the score only for his assistant to intervene, rendering Doris’s flying leap and catch moot having observed the quick throw had been taken with a different ball. That led to a retake of the set-piece, no try for Ireland due to a Scottish error, and a match-ending injury for Doris following a heavy landing on his back.

Sexton did open the scoring soon after with a penalty after 12 minutes but insult was added to injury soon after when Scotland powered over for the first try of the game, centre Huw Jones charging through a tackle from opposite number Ringrose to get the Murrayfield crowd on their feet, Russell converting the 17th minute try.

Sheehan was next to leave the field, replaced at hooker by Ronan Kelleher on 18 minutes and Iain Henderson would follow, clutching his arm, on 24 minutes yet Ireland regrouped sufficiently well to move back in front on 27 minutes, striking from a scrum close to the left touchline. Murray sniped from the base and Ireland were on Scotland’s five-metre line, the home defence sucked towards the posts and Sexton firing a long pass out to Mack Hansen on the right wing. Hansen did just enough to ward off a sliding tackles from Duhan van der Merwe and ground the ball in brilliant fashion as Ireland took an 8-7 into the half-time interval.

There was further injury woe for the Irish pack soon after the resumption when replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher succumbed to an arm or shoulder injury that prompted his removal, replaced by loosehead prop and designated hooker Cian Healy, though flanker Josh Van der Flier was handed the lineout throwing duties.

If there was a wobble, and there have been in successive third quarters of this Six Nations campaign, it was absorbed between the two 22-metre lines with Scotland failing to land a punch despite dominating possession for the 15 minutes after half-time.

If the game had been finely balanced, Ireland changed the narrative with what seemed remarkable ease, finding an extra gear to finally stretch what had been a resilient Scottish effort.

Again, the breakthrough came with a scrum as the platform followed by another impressive multi-phase set that wore Scotland and yet again drew defenders away from the edges, the home side conceding three penalties along their line and Ireland exploiting the advantage with Lowe this time the recipient of a long pass to his left wing and scoring on 56 minutes.

Sexton shrugged off boos from the home crowd annoyed at his pre-kick deliberations to nail the conversion and Ireland had transformed a tight game into an eight-point advantage at 15-8.

Scotland had not been broken but Ireland delivered a hammer blow within minutes, Jack Conan, who had replaced Doris at No.8, took a skip pass from Hansen on the right wing to score in the corner.

The boos returned as Sexton addressed another touchline conversion, this time from the right but the two points he kicked were all the sweeter as he levelled his Irish No.10 predecessor Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations record points tally of 557.

The captain was withdrawn soon after, his side 22-7 to the good but there were more concerns for the Irish medics as Ringrose’s 50th Ireland cap ended with a worrying bang to his head off Blair Kinghorn’s hip as he tried to tackle the replacement full-back on 72 minutes. The centre received lengthy treatment on the field as the game was halted before Ringrose was lifted onto a stretcher cart.

The injury threatened to cast a shadow over the contest but Ireland regathered their composure quickly and went in search of a fourth consecutive bonus point, only to come up short after a lightning break by Gibson-Park, whose introduction on 53 minutes had coincided with Ireland’s rejuvenated performance. Lowe ran an excellent support line on the scrum-half’s inside shoulder but Gibson-Park also had James Ryan further inside and he spotted the lock with a pinpoint pass. Ryan had finished a similar attack in Rome a fortnight earlier but he was tackled just short of the tryline and knocked on in the process, the vice-captain thumping the pitch in his frustration.

It was not to be but the victory was assured and with Scotland’s Triple Crown hopes dashed, Ireland have a Grand Slam on home soil in their sights back in Dublin next Saturday afternoon.

SCOTLAND: S Hogg (B Kinghorn, 65); K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell (C Harris, 80), B White (A Price, 58); P Schoeman (J Bhatti, 53), G Turner (F Brown, 58), Z Fagerson (S Berghan, 53); R Gray (S Cummings, 7), J Gray; M Fagerson (H Watson, 66), J Ritchie – captain, J Dempsey.

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose (B Aki, 72 - HIA), B Aki (R Henshaw, 67), J Lowe; J Sexton – captain (R Byrne, 70), C Murray (J Gibson-Park, 53); A Porter, D Sheehan (R Kelleher, 18; C Healy, 47), T Furlong (T O’Toole, 65); I Henderson (R Baird, 24), J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris (J Conan, 12).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).