Simon Easterby: Ireland need to play the game rather than the occasion 

Simon Easterby has stressed the need for Ireland to play the game rather than the occasion when they face Scotland in Sunday’s Six Nations encounter in Murrayfield.

Expectation is at fever pitch in Edinburgh ahead of the round four tie. The hosts are looking for a victory that would deliver a first Triple Crown since 1990 while the visitors will try to clear another hurdle towards the title and a Grand Slam.

The sense that this is Scotland’s time is only accentuated by the fact that it will be Stuart Hogg’s one hundredth game in the national colours so the venue is certain to be a cauldron of noise and nerves long before three o’clock.

“It’s huge for both teams,” said Easterby, Ireland’s defence coach. “There is silverware to play for both of us and there is some extra motivation potentially for Stuart Hogg with his hundredth cap. He has been an incredible player for Scotland over so many years.

“We have one of our own reaching a landmark with Garry Ringrose winning his 50th cap and that is no mean feat in today’s game.

“There are lots of little subplots. We have to make sure we are disciplined and that we don’t let the occasion get to us, that we are accurate in what we do and that’s a challenge for both teams.”

Ireland have named an immensely strong XV and squad with a number of key men – Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose among them - returning to action after various periods out injured through this tournament.

The strength of the bench is in itself a massive statement of intent with hugely talented and experienced players capable of adding enormous impact when needed in the second-half of what is sure to be a bitterly contested affair.

The team’s strength in depth has never been more obvious than in recent weeks with the ability to win their opening three matches in spite of those significant absences but juggling those resources is no simple thing.

Players want to play, after all, and yet Ireland have a number of players with credit in the bank who just aren’t being given their head. Jimmy O’Brien, who starred in November but hasn’t been used this spring, is a prime example.

Andy Farrell has looked to involve as many players as possible in a number of different ways. There are almost 30 players here in the Scottish capital this weekend, for instance, partly because of the fact that so many have so recently recovered from injury.

It may be that emergency cover is required very late in the day and the theory is that it is better to have an extra body or two here on the ground, someone who can slot in like-for-like, if there is another hamstring pulled or groin tightened between now and kickoff.

“You can only pick 15 to start and another eight on the bench but we know that come the World Cup we will need quite a few more than that to be successful further down the line,” said Easterby after the team’s pre-match run at the stadium.

“That is crucial for any team to be successful. It’s not always the 15 or the 23 guys that are lucky enough to be selected. It’s the guys behind them and preparing them week in and week out and the guys in the backroom, the medics and everyone behind the scenes. The players get that.”