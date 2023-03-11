Stuart Hogg confident Scotland can 'do a job' on Ireland

Stuart Hogg believes Scotland can “do a job” on Ireland in a crucial Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield on Sunday afternoon.

Ireland have made the trip to Edinburgh in chase of a Six Nations title and a Grand Slam with it. The Scots are outsiders for a table-topping finish, but they will claim a first Triple Crown in 33 years if they see off Andy Farrell’s team this weekend.

The Scottish full-back is rich in his praise for the visitors, a side ranked as the world’s best right now, but belief in the home ranks has been swelled by defeats of England and Wales and a stirring comeback away to France that fell just short of the ultimate glory.

“You look at the Ireland squad and they've picked a huge amount of experience for this game, and that's what you want, to play against the best players and the best teams.

“To have Ireland here, the number one ranked team in world rugby, that's quality for us and we're hugely excited for it. Ireland are up there for a reason, they're incredibly good individually and collectively as a rugby team and their record speaks volumes.

“For myself and the rest of the boys, we respect them hugely but we also feel we can do a job on them and that's what we're excited about.”

Gregor Townsend’s side has taken notable scalps in recent years, with the likes of England, Australia and France all falling to their sword, but Ireland have had the upper hand in the fixture by claiming seven wins since a loss at Murrayfield in 2017.

The hope is that this can be different. That Scotland can turn potential into hard profit and raise a trophy that will frank their improvements as a collective and lay a marker ahead of another meeting with Ireland at this year’s World Cup.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has already described this as the best Scottish team he will have faced and this is a player who first appeared in this grand old Championship back in 2010. Few would disagree with him.

“I don’t want to speak too soon but I think the boys have a huge amount of trust and confidence in each other and that’s something,” said Hogg. “I’ve been around a long time, and it’s not something we’ve necessarily lacked but we more believe in it now.

“I come in and work with these guys and it’s an absolute joy every single day, they keep me on my toes and I’d like to think I keep them on their toes. We’re here to make memories on and off the field.

“As squads go, I think this is the tightest squad I’ve been involved in and one that I’m very much looking forward to being a part of for a long time hopefully.”

For Hogg, this could be a day of days. He has won league titles with Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs, and a Champions Cup with the latter. He has played for the British and Irish Lions as well but he earns his 100th Scottish cap tomorrow.

Add a win on top of that and it would be hard to top.

“I just said to the boys outside that I'm incredibly grateful to be presented with the jersey by the three (existing Scottish) centurions. That's pretty special.

“It's incredibly special. As a kid all I wanted to do was to play for Scotland and to be sitting here 24 hours from the game, I don't quite know what to make of it.”