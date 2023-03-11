Joe Schmidt rules himself out of New Zealand head coach role

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has ruled himself out of the running to take over from outgoing New Zealand boss Ian Foster.
Schmidt, who is currently All Blacks assistant coach, confirmed on Saturday he won't lead the All Blacks next year, saying his focus will not extend beyond this year's Rugby World Cup.
Schmidt issued a short statement ruling himself out of an expedited New Zealand Rugby appointment process.
"I have really enjoyed being back on the grass coaching with the (Auckland) Blues and the All Blacks," Schmidt said.
"I very much appreciate those opportunities, but presented with a condensed time frame this year, I won't be applying for any coaching roles that extend beyond the Rugby World Cup.
"In the shorter term, I will work hard to support the All Blacks in 2023."
It is widely believed that the race to succeed Foster will now come down to a straight choice between Crusaders boss Scott Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph.