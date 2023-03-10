Record breaking win as Ireland dismantle Scotland in Glasgow

Scotland U20s 7 Ireland U20s 82

Ireland are just one match away from achieving a second Six Nations under-20 title on the bounce after securing their fourth consecutive win in the championship with a record-breaking victory over a Scotland side that continues to struggle at this age category.

If Ireland needed a further injection of self confidence then their performance at Scotstoun certainly provided it. Ireland produced a near perfect performance against a Scotland side that was so far off the pace, and power game of Ireland that it was not only painful for the Scottish supporters but embarrassing.

In all Ireland ran in twelve tries, that included a hat-trick from man of the match, Ruadhan Quinn, part of a dominant back row, that contributed hugely to the win. Between then Sam Prendergast, who was again impressive, and his replacement Matthew Lynch accounted for eleven conversion goals.

Ireland wasted little time in clocking up their first points , the score initiated by the u20 superstar Sam Prendergast with a rubber kick. The ball bounced perfectly for Hugh Cooney and with Ruadhan Quinn acting as the link player, it was a try for wing Andrew Osborne a try on his debut appearance.

Prendergast added the extras and then minutes later to a close range try by Fiachna Barrett from a clever inside pass by the outside half metres from Scotland line to give Ireland a 14-0 lead with just nine minutes played.

The agony for Scotland continued with Ireland scoring from a line-out in the corner, this time the beneficiary from power work up front being skipper Gus McCarthy with try number three, converted yet again by Prendergast.

The next target for Ireland was the bonus point, and it was duly delivered from a clever move close to the line, redolent of a Leinster ploy and just as effective, allowing Quinn to dive over without a Scottish hand being laid on him, the unerring Prendergast’s goal kick putting Ireland 28-0 ahead.

The visitors showed there was no diminishing of their try-scoring appetite, as the fifth touchdown was achieved in style, John Devine doing damage with a searing midfield break, before supplying the scoring pass to the supporting Fintan Gunne for a try under the posts leaving Prendergast with a simple conversion kick.

Scotland had barely time to gather breath than another try ensued, after a run up the wing by McCarthy. Link players Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Barrett produced clever passes out of the tackle to give Quinn his side’s sixth try, and, yes, converted by Prendergast.

With half time approaching, Ireland attacked from deep with a pacy break on the blindside by Gunne, that ended with a series of close range drives on the Scotland line and inevitably a try, flanker James McNabney claiming the honours. This time, from near the touchline, Prendergast sent the ball just wide of the uprights to demonstrate human fallibility, leaving Ireland with a 47-0 led at the break.

If Scotland had looked a sorry side by the end of the first half then their half time team talk produced a different attitude, their less passive play producing a try under the posts for hooker Corey Tait, and the conversion by Luke Townsend.

Ireland made changes and immediately profited as replacement Diarmud Mangan scythed through the Scotland defence for a try between the sticks and another easy kick for Prendergast.

The deluge continued as Quinn was driven over from short range, the conversion by replacement outside half Matthew Lynch sending Ireland’s points tally beyond the 60 points mark.

Scotland’s woes continued with a red card shown to second row Jake Parkinson for a head high tackle. Immediately Ireland made good their one man advantage with a tries by Danny Sheahan, Rory Telfer and Oscar Cawley all converted by Lynch for a record-breaking score against Scotland.

Scorers Scotland U20s: Tries Tait Cons Townsend

Scorers Ireland U20s: Tries Osborne, Barrett, McCarthy, Gunne, Quinn (3), McNabney, Mangan, Sheahan, Telfer, Cawley Cons Prendergast (7), Lynch (4)

Scotland U20s: D King; L Jarvie, D Munn, K Yule, G Gwynn; L Townsend, F Burgess; C Davidson, C Tait, M Ogunlaja, J Parkinson, H McLeod, L McConnell, R Brown, J Morris

Replacements: E Young for Tait (67), M Surry for Davidson (55), R Deans for Ogunlaja (51), R Hart for McLeod (55), S Derrick for Morris (40), C Care for Burgess (35), A McLean for King (55).

Ireland U20s: H McErlean; A Osborne, H Cooney, J Devine, H Gavin ; S Prendergast, F Gunne; G Hadden, G McCarthy - captain, F Barrett; E O'Connell, C O’Tighearnaigh; J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson).

Replacements: D Sheahan for McCarthy (50), G Morris for Hadden (50), P McCarthy for Barrett (50), D Mangan for O’Tighearnaigh (54), L Molony for Gleeson (62), O Cawley for Gunne (60), M Lynch for Prendergast 57, R Telfer for Gavin (67)

Referee: Takehito Namekawa (JRFU)