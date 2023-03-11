Andy Farrell: Criticism of Conor Murray's style of play unfair

It may have struck some observers as strange that Andy Farrell was asked to justify the credentials of Conor Murray as an Ireland starter for Sunday’s joust with Scotland in Edinburgh.

Six weeks shy of his 34th birthday and 103 caps into his Ireland Test career, there is little the scrum-half has left to prove and certainly nothing he owes the Irish rugby public while his recent form alone in the absence of the injured Jamison Gibson-Park has reasserted his position as a viable candidate to keep Farrell’s successful high-tempo gameplan purring just as well as his younger, less experienced rivals.

To have done so in starting against France while his cyclist father Gerry was in an induced coma in the wake of a serious road traffic collision also speaks to a remarkable resilience and mental fortitude to keep on performing at the highest level that makes doubts over his ability to play at pace seem like a minor inconvenience.

Yet still the question came on Friday as Farrell unveiled his starting line-up for Murrayfield, preferring Murray to a fit-again Gibson-Park. The Ireland boss described the Munster star as "a big-game player" whose "style of play has suited a lot of styles we've come up against throughout the years", before adding: "Jamison has just come back into the group, he's not been back long. We've seen his quality in training already but Conor's playing really well and deserves to start."

Farrell suggested the criticism that has been levelled at Murray – that he resorts too readily to box kicking and does not have the zip to play at tempo - was misdirected, and that he had suppressed his natural game to play to the demands of other coaches playing slower styles.

In short, it was wrong to suggest Murray was incapable of changing styles and reinjecting pace into his game.

"He's been great in that (impact) role,” the Ireland head coach said, “he's been fantastic but he's also a great rugby player for 80 minutes as well, if needed.

“Unfairly sometimes the player gets judged on a certain style of game and sometimes he's just following orders you know? What can the player do? He just conforms.

“I've always had confidence in Conor's ability. Have a look at how he started his international career. What type of game was he playing then?

“He was playing quick and he was darting around making breaks etc. That's him. That's naturally him being himself and, over time, certain styles come in for winning different types of games. Conor conforms to that and he's enjoying his rugby at the minute.

Farrell was also happy to address Murray’s mental toughness.

"It doesn't surprise me, first and foremost. It takes a lot to shake him. He's been through a lot, hasn't he over the last few years, but I've never seen him break. I've never seen his confidence, his will break at all. He's just kept working hard. I've never seen him sulk. I've never seen him feel sorry for himself. It just shows the character of the man and that's why he's playing like he is.

"That's how it's been so far in this campaign for him. He's still able to perform like he has. It's a credit to him and his family how he's handled the whole thing.”