Garry Ringrose back holding the centre for Ireland in Murrayfield

Paul O’Connell’s Ireland debut started with a try against Wales and ended with a concussion just after the half-hour. Conor Murray’s 100th cap, against South Africa last November, lasted just three minutes longer thanks to a busted groin.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Garry Ringrose’s nearest and dearest made for Rome two weeks ago for the Ireland centre’s 50th appearance, against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico. As it happened, a calf injury suffered the week before wasn’t up to the increasing load as the week wore on and he sat that one out.

That’s rugby. It’s never been a respecter of milestones, scripts or flight and hotel bookings. There are worse places to have your plans ruined than the Eternal City, but the game still made for some uncomfortable viewing for Ringrose who had the sidelined Johnny Sexton for company in the stands.

“I find it tough watching because you have no control on what’s happening out there,” Ringrose explains. “I love watching rugby, I love watching as much as I can but when it is your team or country, it can be a little bit trickier because the emotions tend to spill over a bit.”

Italy gave Ireland plenty to fret about before falling away to a 14-point loss. The apparent ease with which they identified and exploited dog legs and detached links in the visitors’ defensive line was nothing short of disturbing. The only wonder was how their attacking punch really only ‘created’ one try.

The most obvious disconnect was that between James Lowe on the wing and Bundee Aki. The latter had only 35 minutes of game time off the bench in the Six Nations before Rome, and that on the back of an elongated period of inactivity at Connacht.

Ringrose also made the point that his own late withdrawal hadn’t exactly given his teammate much time to prep for what was his first ever appearance in the No.13 jersey for Ireland. But, all that said, the ‘no excuses’ mantra that sport repeats like a blood oath still holds.

Ringrose was impressed with how Italy tempted Ireland into a tight corral of a defensive line before sweeping wide relatively late through the pace and clever running of an Ange Capuozzo or Ignacio Brex, but there was no temptation to share his thoughts with Aki or Stuart McCloskey at the interval.

“No, I think that no matter who the personnel were there it was going to be tough because of how Italy attack. They have some exceptional individuals but also the attacking system that they have. France had trouble against them and arguably Italy should have won that game.

“So they would have been reviewing that pretty hard and they caused similar problems to us, but, at half-time? No. The lads would have been in control and prepared for getting it wrong maybe once or twice. But I thought mentally they were strong to be able to stick at it and ultimately get the five points.”

The end result in terms of Ireland’s midfield situation and various options is that Ringrose’s stock, already sky high, shot up further in his absence. Now he returns to the outside-centre berth in Murrayfield on Sunday as Aki returns to his spiritual home at No.12 and a fit-again Robbie Henshaw steps onto the bench.

If Italy have ID’d potential areas of profit against Ireland then Scotland aren’t likely to simply counterfeit the currency. True, they like to play to space as well, but their brand isn’t a like-for-like with the Azzurri. How could it be with an out-half like Finn Russell who calls the shots according to a formula that likes to throw in it's own Xs and Os?

The Racing 92 ten has it all: a kicking game that can cleave a back field, a passing threat that spans touchline to touchline, a running option upgraded by an offloading ability and a pump-fake right on the line that can devastate.

That’s quite the concoction for any opponent, let alone the outside-centre whose job it is to read those intentions and shut down the fire before the first sparks fly. Look at how often Ringrose shoots from the defensive line for club and country and then think how high the stakes will be each time Russell gets ball in hand on Sunday.

"Yeah, it's probably understanding what the philosophy of the team is and what they're trying to achieve. But then on the day it's reading body language, reading triggers across the whole back line, and then ultimately where the ball is in the half-backs. You're trying to figure out what they're trying to achieve.”

Ireland have missed 79 tackles in three games so far. Ringrose has made ten and ‘missed’ four in both of his appearances against Wales and France but, as defence coach Simon Easterby has pointed out, some of those will have served a purpose further down the defensive line.

Whatever the stats in Murrayfield, Ringrose’s presence brings an elevated sense of safety – not to mention his threat in attack – as he contemplates that belated 50th cap and the chance to push Ireland one step closer to history.

“It would be unbelievably special to get that chance and you want to do (your friends and family) right or do them proud,” he said earlier this week. "At the same time it's ultimately back to the process and if I get selected to do my job as best as I can.”

No fuss. No fretting. Just the right man in the right place this time.