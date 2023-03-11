Hawick and Stuart Hogg hoping stars can align for 24 hours

Good vibes aren’t bound by borders or restricted to one dressing-room. The sense that this can be Ireland's Six Nations is strong enough to touch and taste but the faintest hint of expectation can be gleaned amid the hope that has attached itself to Gregor Townsend’s Scots this weekend.

Few players will bound out of bed like Stuart Hogg this Saturday. Scotland’s full-back has played Test rugby for the Lions, won a Celtic League, an English Premiership and a Champions Cup, and he will earn a hundredth cap for his country on Sunday as they chase a first Triple Crown in 33 years.

That’s enough carrot for any one man but events at home in Hawick on Saturday afternoon could feed the imagination even more with his local club - pronounced Hoyk - hosting Currie Chieftains in the final of the men’s Tennent’s Premiership. Win and it will be a first title since 2002 when the Scottish superstar was just eight years old.

“I am proud to be a Hawick man,” Hogg told The Scotsman newspaper a few years ago. “Proud to be a Borderer. It is something that drives me every day doing it for people back home.”

This is more than easily digestible patter for the masses.

Hogg’s father John is the club’s Director of Rugby. His brother Graham, a former Scotland sevens player, is the backs coach and development officer. Stuart was away to Glasgow’s academy before he could feature for the firsts but you can imagine him kicking every ball on Saturday afternoon.

This sense of kismet, of disparate planets aligning for the club and its most famous son, is all the more persuasive for the fact that Hawick is poised to celebrate its 150th anniversary at the start of next season and they look well set to do it as champions.

All bar one of the team are local lads, the exception being an Aussie centre, Ethan Reilly, who helps make the back line tick. Hawick could only draw their opener, against Selkirk, then won the next 17 games across the regular season, but there are lessons to be heeded from Saturday's opponents.

“Currie won every game, apart from one against us, and then they lost in the final to Marr,” club president Ian Landles explains.

“We’re aware of that but we’re quietly hopeful that won’t happen us.”

Hawick is one of the world game’s great clubs, its name redolent of tradition and history. Almost 70 of their members have represented Scotland at the senior grade, Jim Renwick and Colin Deans and half-a-dozen female internationals among them. Five have worn an armband on their sleeve as well as the thistle on their chest.

The British and Irish Lions have honoured 13 of them down the years, 31 have lined out for the Barbarians, seven have refereed Test rugby and their most famous member – until Hogg – was Bill McLaren whose distinctive burr delighted generations on TV.

As with the club game elsewhere in Britain and Ireland, the Scottish version is locked in a daily trawl for players and for money, and for every other resource that keeps the game going.

“It’s a struggle for referees as well,” says Landles. “And for volunteers.”

The hope is that the final might attract 7-800 people on Saturday afternoon but the average attendance is less than half that and the Scottish union’s decision to shoehorn a semi-pro Super6 tier into the pyramid has shunted the clubs further from their old seats near the summit.

The Borders, which lost the Reivers professional side 16 years ago, has always been the heartland of the Scottish game. Like Limerick in Ireland, and the valleys of South Wales, there are no middle- and upper-class connotations to the game in a region that served for so long as the game’s breadbasket.

Hogg will be the only Borders man on show on Sunday. It could have been more given Darcy Graham - another from Hawick - is injured and Rory Sutherland of Melrose hasn’t featured in this Six Nations yet but the wider region’s hold on the national jersey has long loosened.

Half of Townsend’s current squad was born outside of Scotland. Go back to 1984 and two-thirds of that Grand Slam side were Borders boys. A third of the 1990 Slam team were raised in a region sitting between Edinburgh and England that still numbers just over 100,000 people.

“It always used to be said that if Hawick rugby is strong then South rugby will be strong and Scotland will be strong,” says Landles. “You had Hawick, Gala, Melrose, Selkirk, Jed and Kelso. That was the six Borders sides.

“Three are in the Premiership now and three are in the second tier. The time was that if you played well for one of them you could be picked for the South District side, and if you did it there you got a Scottish trial and into the Scottish team. That pathway is gone now.”

Plenty that was has passed into lore and legend but Landles has done his bit in preserving links between past and present. A retired history teacher, he started collecting interviews and sound recordings of local people over 50 years ago. One collection was donated to council archives in 2014.

Among those recorded for posterity back in the day were WWI veterans, a mill worker by the name of Jane Stewart who had been born in 1881, and a handful of Hawick’s rugby players who had known great days in the 1920s.

The tales shared by those players, and more recent contributions from players, opponents, supporters and referees, are now being stitched together for a commemorative book that will celebrate the club’s big anniversary.

The festivities kick off with a dinner on October 13, on what would have been McLaren’s 100th birthday, and there will be a few more stirring stories to add to both the book and the banquet if Hawick and Hogg come good this weekend.