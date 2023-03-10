Farrell backs 'big-game player' Murray to shine against Scotland 

Andy Farrell backed “big-game player” Conor Murray to shine at Murrayfield on Sunday after resisting the temptation to recall Jamison Gibson-Park for Ireland’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Farrell has recalled fit-again trio Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and captain Johnny Sexton to the Ireland starting line-up as the Irish bid to keep their Grand Slam ambitions alive following three consecutive bonus-point wins so far, while also returning Peter O’Mahony and Dan Sheehan to the XV.

Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw have been named among the replacements on their returns from injury after the head coach named his strongest matchday squad of the championship to date.

That means a third start of the campaign for Murray as he makes his 104th Ireland appearance having impressed in the victories over Wales and France and also off the bench to close out the game against Italy last time out.

Murray’s chance came when first-choice Gibson-Park was withdrawn with a hamstring injury on the morning of the opening-round game in Cardiff and Farrell said of the Munster number nine: "Conor's a big-game player and his style of play has suited a lot of styles we've come up against throughout the years, so we expect him to be at his best.

"Jamison has just come back into the group, he's not been back long. We've seen his quality in training already but Conor's playing really well and deserves to start."

With starting lock Tadhg Beirne and replacement tighthead prop Finlay Bealham the only absentees through injury from what is perceived as Farrell’s first-choice 23-man squad, Farrell was asked if this selection was the strongest he had been able to select in this year’s championship.

"Well, it really doesn't matter, does it? It's what's available to us and it's always nice to have players coming back towards the end of the tournament. This stretch now coming up is probably the hardest stretch, back-to-back games with a six-day turnaround (to the final-round home clash with England), so it's nice that the squad is nice and healthy.

The head coach added: “Form, people champing at the bit, the right balance of what fits for the starting team and what fits for the bench in terms of the energy that's going to come on is all part of the package.

“People nursing a little bit of an injury like Stu McCloskey is fit enough and if called upon is fit and well and ready to go, but at the same time he's had a bit of a niggle there. So putting your hat on and trying to balance what's right for this week and for next is key for the rest of the tournament, I feel."

Captain Sexton replaces Ross Byrne at fly-half having missed the Italy game with a groin injury sustained against France while Murray comes in for Craig Casey who drops out of the matchday squad.

Ringrose returns to outside centre as Bundee Aki switches from 13 to 12 to replace McCloskey, while Furlong’s comeback from the calf issue that ruled him out of the Wales game is timely given Bealham’s injury against the Italians.

Dan Sheehan switches from the bench to starting hooker as Ronan Kelleher moves the other way while Peter O’Mahony returns to blindside flanker as Caelan Doris reverts from six to No.8 as Jack Conan drops to the bench.

Like Furlong and Gibson-Park, Henshaw is set for his first appearance of the championship following a wrist injury suffered in November against Fiji having been named as the outside back replacement.

Other changes to the bench see Cian Healy come in for Dave Kilcoyne as loosehead prop while Byrne’s move from starting fly-half against Italy to the replacements means Jack Crowley drops out of the 23.

For Triple Crown-chasing Scotland, full-back and record try scorer Stuart Hogg will make his 100th appearance for the home side at Murrayfield, the fourth Scot to reach a century for their country as Gregor Townsend makes two changes from the side which lost to France in Paris in round three.

Jonny Gray replaces the suspended Grant Gilchrist to form a second-row partnership with his brother Richie Gray while Jack Dempsey earns a first start of the championship after being selected at No.8 in a back row reshuffle that sees captain Jamie Ritchie moving to openside flanker and Matt Fagerson selected on the blindside.

Otherwise it is a settled side with the same backline for the fourth championship game in a row.

Hogg is joined in the back three by wings Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe, while Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, the current leading tryscorer in this season’s Six Nations, continue their centre partnership. Fly-half Finn Russell once again starts alongside scrum-half Ben White as Scotland aim to bridge a 33-year gap to their most recent Triple Crown, achieved in the 1990 Five Nations.

SCOTLAND: S Hogg (Exeter); K Steyn (Glasgow), H Jones (Glasgow), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), B White (London Irish); P Schoeman (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow); R Gray (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter Chiefs); M Fagerson (Glasgow), J Ritchie (Edinburgh) – captain, J Dempsey (Glasgow).

Replacements: F Brown (Glasgow), J Bhatti (Glasgow), S Berghan (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), H Watson (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow), B Kinghorn (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)