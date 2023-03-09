Johnny Sexton braced to face 'the best Scottish team I’ve ever played' at a rocking Murrayfield

Johnny Sexton described the Scotland side Ireland will face in Edinburgh this Sunday as the best Scottish team he has ever played against as the captain sized up the task awaiting his team at Murrayfield.

Ireland will go into Sunday’s showdown as unbeaten leaders of the Guinness Six Nations after three rounds in which they have taken maximum points from wins over Wales, France and Italy. Yet Scotland are having their most successful Six Nations campaign yet with wins over England and Wales and a narrow defeat in Paris last time out described by their head coach Gregor Townsend as their best performance of the season.

A home victory this weekend would bring Scotland a first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations and not only end Ireland’s Grand Slam bid but throw the championship title race wide open heading into the round.

Sexton, due to return to the starting line-up when Andy Farrell names his team on Friday having recovered from the groin issue he suffered in the home win over France, is acutely aware of what is at stake on Sunday and that the Scots offer the biggest threat the 27-year-old has experienced yet having played against them 14 times since 2010.

“I would say it’s definitely the best Scottish team I’ve ever played,” Sexton said. I think some of the results show that, beating England regularly, beating France a few times, obviously beating Wales as well recently, so they’ve had some big wins over the last number of years and they’ve been building nicely.

“They’ve brought in a lot of new players over the last couple of years as well which has made the team stronger. So, it’s definitely the best, yeah.”

Scotland’s Triple Crown ambitions on Sunday are also on Irish minds, Sexton said on Thursday.

“Yeah it’s something that we’re going to have to acknowledge because it’s going to make for a very special atmosphere over there I’m sure. It always is a very special atmosphere even if there was nothing on the line.

“But it’s a huge game now with them going for a Triple Crown and still in the Championship, and us obviously in the Championship and obviously wanting to try and win a Triple Crown ourselves.

“Yeah, it’s a massive game, so it’s great to be a part of.”

Nor did the Ireland captain shy away from talk of his side’s ambitions of a first Six Nations clean sweep since 2018, adding: “Every team comes into this competition wanting to win a Grand Slam, wanting to win a championship and that's why it's so important to get off to a good start because it keeps everything alive.

“I spoke before the Wales game, if we lost it's Triple Crown gone, Grand Slam gone, championship, you're under pressure straight away. Every team goes in with those aspirations. We still have them in our grasp so we obviously acknowledge and talk about it and make sure that we deal with the pressure that comes with that but it's a privileged position to be going for it.

“We don't consider ourselves favourites. We don't even talk about that. We think it's going to be an incredibly tough game… it will probably be our toughest of the championship so far.”