RG Snyman fighting fit after comeback game, Munster confirm

The South African lock came off the bench at Musgrave Park last Friday.
BACK AT IT: Munster's RG Snyman and Alex Kendellen. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 18:05
Simon Lewis

RG Snyman successfully came through his comeback game against Scarlets on his return from a serious knee injury, Munster reported on Tuesday.

The South Africa lock came off the bench at Musgrave Park last Friday and played for 17 minutes in Munster’s 49-42 BKT United Rugby Championship win over the Welsh region, ending a 17-month spell on the sidelines following a ruptured ACL against the same opposition in Llanelli in October 2021.

It was only Snyman’s fifth appearance in a Munster jersey since the 2019 World Cup winner’s move from Japan’s Honda Heat in the summer of 2020 with the Springbok sustaining the first of his two serious knee injuries on his debut in August of that year.

His return against Scarlets last Friday earned a standing ovation from a sell-out crowd of 8,008 in Cork and Munster said on Tuesday that Snyman had come through the game with no issues.

There were some casualties for Graham Rowntree’s side though, with hooker Niall Scannell injuring a shoulder 15 minutes after coming off the bench in the second half while Academy prop Mark Donnelly, also on as a replacement, injured a knee. Both have undergone scans and the province said the pair will begin a period of rehabilitation with the medical department.

Try-scoring wing Shane Daly passed a Head Injury Assessment following a late head injury while fellow try-scorer and Academy full-back Patrick Campbell was withdrawn with a calf injury but Munster on Tuesday said he had recovered from the knock.

Munster are not in action until the URC campaign resumes on March 25 at home in Limerick to Glasgow Warriors, by which time they hope to have young second rows Tom Ahern and Academy player Edwin Edogbo back in the selection mix.

