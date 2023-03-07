All Black Savea suspended for one week after throat-slitting gesture

Savea drew his thumb across his throat as he exchanged words with Melbourne Rebels scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens.
All Black Savea suspended for one week after throat-slitting gesture

'OUT OF CHARACTER': New Zealand's Ardie Savea.

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 17:39
Reuters

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was handed a one-week suspension at a SANZAAR hearing on Tuesday after he directed a throat-slitting gesture at an opponent following a yellow card during a Super Rugby Pacific match last week.

The Wellington Hurricanes captain was heading to the sin bin after being penalised for his part in a melee when he drew his thumb across his throat as he exchanged words with Melbourne Rebels scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens.

Savea later apologised, saying the gesture was "out of character" for him.

The 29-year-old faced a foul play review committee as he had been booked and received a warning having contravened the law that states a player must not do anything that is "against the spirit of good sportsmanship".

"After considering a number of factors... and due to the nature of the player's persistent offending, with both the yellow card and the warning being issued for unsportsmanlike play, an appropriate sanction for the player would be a suspension of one week," Judicial Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton said.

Savea will be suspended for Saturday's home game against the Blues.

More in this section

Scotland Captains Run - Twickenham Stadium - Friday February 3rd Glasgow quartet added to Scotland squad ahead of Six Nations clash with Ireland
Ciaran Frawley 4/11/2022 Frawley and Timoney called into Irish squad
Association of Sports Journalists in Ireland presentation to Tony Ward and Ollie Campbell The age old fly-half debate: Are you a Tony Ward or Ollie Campbell type?
<p>ONE STEP FROM GLORY: Gonzaga's Luke McLaughlin celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Leinster Senior Cup: Gonzaga hold on despite Newbridge fightback 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd