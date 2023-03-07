All Black Savea suspended for one week after throat-slitting gesture

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was handed a one-week suspension at a SANZAAR hearing on Tuesday after he directed a throat-slitting gesture at an opponent following a yellow card during a Super Rugby Pacific match last week.

The Wellington Hurricanes captain was heading to the sin bin after being penalised for his part in a melee when he drew his thumb across his throat as he exchanged words with Melbourne Rebels scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens.