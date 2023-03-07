Leinster Senior Cup: Gonzaga hold on despite Newbridge fightback 

Gonzaga now have the chance to go one better in the 2023 competition after losing out at the final hurdle last year.
ONE STEP FROM GLORY: Gonzaga's Luke McLaughlin celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 16:53
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL 

Gonzaga College 33 Newbridge College 31 

Gonzaga College withstood a spirited fightback from Newbridge College at Energia Park on Tuesday afternoon to book their spot in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final.

33-14 in front with 45 minutes gone on the clock, the south Dubliners subsequently conceded three tries in the closing stages of the contest before eventually securing a place alongside either defending champions Blackrock College or St Michael’s College in a forthcoming showpiece encounter.

Coached by former Munster back Johne Murphy, Newbridge shared the 2020 senior title with Clongowes Wood College after their proposed all-Kildare final clash was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gonzaga reached the 2019 and 2022 deciders - losing to St Michael’s College and Blackrock College respectively - and were aiming to build on their ever-growing reputation at this level.

After weathering an early storm from their Ranelagh counterparts, Newbridge clinically opened the scoring on the stroke of 10 minutes. A pass from Tadhg Brophy released Paddy Taylor through a defensive gap and he picked out his centre partner Ciaran Mangan for a simple finish under the posts.

Taylor was on hand to supply the extras, but Newbridge’s lead proved to be short-lived. Intercepting a loose pass by opposition out-half Paddy Martin, Gonzaga’s Aidan O’Flanagan raced away unopposed for a try that was supplemented by a Stephen McMahon conversion.

While this looked to be an ideal settler for Gonzaga, it was instead left for Newbridge to reinforce their authority. Just shy of the first-quarter mark, full-back Todd Lawlor weaved his way over the whitewash at the end of an extended attack for his side’s second converted score of the half.

Newbridge suffered a set-back when prop Billy Bohan was sin-binned in the 27th-minute, however, and Gonzaga immediately took advantage with a try from No 8 Paul Wilson - an All-Ireland minor championship winner with Meath in 2021.

McMahon added the bonuses to this five-pointer and did likewise off a stoppage-time finish from hooker Luke McLaughlin to propel Gonzaga into a 21-14 interval cushion.

The Metropolitan outfit carried this momentum into the second half and it took them just five minutes to extend their buffer. Following a superb break into enemy territory, O’Flanagan unselfishly passed out to the left for Hugo McLaughlin to sprint over for a fourth Gonzaga try.

Newbridge were once again reduced to 14 players in the 43rd-minute when loosehead John R Walsh was yellow carded. In his absence, Gonzaga hooker Luke McLaughlin bagged his second try of the game off an ensuing line-out maul move.

Gonzaga looked set for a convincing win at this point, but Lawlor offered Newbridge renewed hope with a neat finish at the start of the final-quarter. A dramatic comeback appeared on the cards when Taylor and lock Shane Davitt also touched down inside the closing 10 minutes - Taylor added a conversion to the latter score - but Gonzaga held out in a nail-biting finale for a two-point success.

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - L McLaughlin 2, A O’Flanagan, P Wilson, H McLaughlin. Cons - S McMahon (4).

Scorers for Newbridge College: Tries - T Lawlor 2, C Mangan, P Taylor, S Davitt. Pens - Cons - P Taylor (3).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; JP Breslin, A O’Flanagan, J Browne, M Wall; S McMahon, T Brophy; F O’Neill, L McLaughlin, A McVerry; J Kennedy, T Wyley; C Kennedy, G O’Grady, P Wilson.

Replacements: J Sheil for McVerry, J O’Dwyer for Brophy, J Kelly for O’Grady (all 59).

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: T Lawlor; R Allen, C Mangan, P Taylor, A Larkin Smithers; P Martin, T Brophy; JR Walsh, M Masterson, B Bohan; S Davitt, S Treacy; J Sheedy, R McGroary, R Munnelly.

Replacements: S O’Loughlin for Sheedy (28-35), D Cox for McGroary (41), D Connolly for Martin, H Owens for Allen (both 45), J Dennis for Sheedy (65), J Montgomery for Masterson, C O’Loughlin for Walsh (both 68).

Referee: A Cole (LRR).

