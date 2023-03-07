Leinster Senior Cup: Gonzaga hold on despite Newbridge fightback 

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Gonzaga College 33 Newbridge College 31

Gonzaga College withstood a spirited fightback from Newbridge College at Energia Park on Tuesday afternoon to book their spot in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final.

33-14 in front with 45 minutes gone on the clock, the south Dubliners subsequently conceded three tries in the closing stages of the contest before eventually securing a place alongside either defending champions Blackrock College or St Michael’s College in a forthcoming showpiece encounter.

Coached by former Munster back Johne Murphy, Newbridge shared the 2020 senior title with Clongowes Wood College after their proposed all-Kildare final clash was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gonzaga reached the 2019 and 2022 deciders - losing to St Michael’s College and Blackrock College respectively - and were aiming to build on their ever-growing reputation at this level.

After weathering an early storm from their Ranelagh counterparts, Newbridge clinically opened the scoring on the stroke of 10 minutes. A pass from Tadhg Brophy released Paddy Taylor through a defensive gap and he picked out his centre partner Ciaran Mangan for a simple finish under the posts.

Taylor was on hand to supply the extras, but Newbridge’s lead proved to be short-lived. Intercepting a loose pass by opposition out-half Paddy Martin, Gonzaga’s Aidan O’Flanagan raced away unopposed for a try that was supplemented by a Stephen McMahon conversion.

While this looked to be an ideal settler for Gonzaga, it was instead left for Newbridge to reinforce their authority. Just shy of the first-quarter mark, full-back Todd Lawlor weaved his way over the whitewash at the end of an extended attack for his side’s second converted score of the half.

Newbridge suffered a set-back when prop Billy Bohan was sin-binned in the 27th-minute, however, and Gonzaga immediately took advantage with a try from No 8 Paul Wilson - an All-Ireland minor championship winner with Meath in 2021.

McMahon added the bonuses to this five-pointer and did likewise off a stoppage-time finish from hooker Luke McLaughlin to propel Gonzaga into a 21-14 interval cushion.

The Metropolitan outfit carried this momentum into the second half and it took them just five minutes to extend their buffer. Following a superb break into enemy territory, O’Flanagan unselfishly passed out to the left for Hugo McLaughlin to sprint over for a fourth Gonzaga try.

Newbridge were once again reduced to 14 players in the 43rd-minute when loosehead John R Walsh was yellow carded. In his absence, Gonzaga hooker Luke McLaughlin bagged his second try of the game off an ensuing line-out maul move.

Gonzaga looked set for a convincing win at this point, but Lawlor offered Newbridge renewed hope with a neat finish at the start of the final-quarter. A dramatic comeback appeared on the cards when Taylor and lock Shane Davitt also touched down inside the closing 10 minutes - Taylor added a conversion to the latter score - but Gonzaga held out in a nail-biting finale for a two-point success.

Scorers for Gonzaga College: Tries - L McLaughlin 2, A O’Flanagan, P Wilson, H McLaughlin. Cons - S McMahon (4).

Scorers for Newbridge College: Tries - T Lawlor 2, C Mangan, P Taylor, S Davitt. Pens - Cons - P Taylor (3).

GONZAGA COLLEGE: H McLaughlin; JP Breslin, A O’Flanagan, J Browne, M Wall; S McMahon, T Brophy; F O’Neill, L McLaughlin, A McVerry; J Kennedy, T Wyley; C Kennedy, G O’Grady, P Wilson.

Replacements: J Sheil for McVerry, J O’Dwyer for Brophy, J Kelly for O’Grady (all 59).

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: T Lawlor; R Allen, C Mangan, P Taylor, A Larkin Smithers; P Martin, T Brophy; JR Walsh, M Masterson, B Bohan; S Davitt, S Treacy; J Sheedy, R McGroary, R Munnelly.

Replacements: S O’Loughlin for Sheedy (28-35), D Cox for McGroary (41), D Connolly for Martin, H Owens for Allen (both 45), J Dennis for Sheedy (65), J Montgomery for Masterson, C O’Loughlin for Walsh (both 68).

Referee: A Cole (LRR).