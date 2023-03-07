Frawley and Timoney called into Irish squad

Ciaran Frawley and Nick Timoney have been called into Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday’s clash with Scotland in Edinburgh.

Head coach Andy Farrell named Ulster back-rower Timoney and Leinster’s versatile playmaker Frawley in a 37-player squad that re-assembled on Monday night following a fallow week in the championship.

It will be both players’ involvements in this season’s Six Nations and comes as back-rower Scott Penny and centre Jamie Osborne were ruled out through injury.

Munster trio Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, and Roman Salanoa, Leinster’s Jordan Larmour, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, and Ulster’s Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell have all returned to the Ireland camp having featured for their provinces in the URC at the weekend. There is, however, no recall for Munster fly-half Joey Carbery, who was an addition to the squad for the round three visit to Italy, or Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade.

Ireland will travel to Murrayfield on the back of three bonus-points wins - in Wales, at home to France and last time in Rome. Yet they face a Scotland side gunning for a first Triple Crown since the Five Nations became six and who have impressed this season under head coach Gregor Townsend, their winning start to the championship only narrowly ended by France in round three.

Both Frawley and Timoney impressed on last summer’s successful tour to New Zealand, featuring prominently in both games against the Maori All Blacks. Frawley remains uncapped having sustained a knee injury playing for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV on the eve of the Autumn Nations Series which required surgery. The 25-year-old made his return after three months out last weekend at full-back in the win at Edinburgh in which Osborne and Penny picked up minor knocks.

Timoney earned the most recent of his three Test caps in a start against Fiji last November.

Ireland Squad Round 4– 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 44 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 9 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 17 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) 10 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 36 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster) 3 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) *

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 63 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 26 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 12 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 71 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 33 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 28 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 20 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 51 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 12 caps

Conor Murray (Munster) 103 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 4 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 92 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 7 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 51 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 1 cap

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 49 caps

James Ryan (Leinster) 51 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster)*

Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 111 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 15 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster) 3 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 48 caps

*Denotes uncapped player