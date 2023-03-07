Frawley and Timoney called into Irish squad

Ciaran Frawley and Nick Timoney have been included in Andy Farrell's 37 man squad for clash in Edinburgh.
Frawley and Timoney called into Irish squad

CALL UP: Ciaran Frawley and Nick Timoney included in Ireland squad for Scotland clash. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 11:50
Simon Lewis

Ciaran Frawley and Nick Timoney have been called into Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday’s clash with Scotland in Edinburgh.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

Head coach Andy Farrell named Ulster back-rower Timoney and Leinster’s versatile playmaker Frawley in a 37-player squad that re-assembled on Monday night following a fallow week in the championship.

It will be both players’ involvements in this season’s Six Nations and comes as back-rower Scott Penny and centre Jamie Osborne were ruled out through injury.

Munster trio Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, and Roman Salanoa, Leinster’s Jordan Larmour, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, and Ulster’s Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell have all returned to the Ireland camp having featured for their provinces in the URC at the weekend. There is, however, no recall for Munster fly-half Joey Carbery, who was an addition to the squad for the round three visit to Italy, or Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade.

Ireland will travel to Murrayfield on the back of three bonus-points wins - in Wales, at home to France and last time in Rome. Yet they face a Scotland side gunning for a first Triple Crown since the Five Nations became six and who have impressed this season under head coach Gregor Townsend, their winning start to the championship only narrowly ended by France in round three.

Both Frawley and Timoney impressed on last summer’s successful tour to New Zealand, featuring prominently in both games against the Maori All Blacks. Frawley remains uncapped having sustained a knee injury playing for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV on the eve of the Autumn Nations Series which required surgery. The 25-year-old made his return after three months out last weekend at full-back in the win at Edinburgh in which Osborne and Penny picked up minor knocks.

Timoney earned the most recent of his three Test caps in a start against Fiji last November.

Ireland Squad Round 4– 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships 

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 44 caps 

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 9 caps 

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 17 caps 

Craig Casey (Munster) 10 caps 

Jack Conan (Leinster) 36 caps 

Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps 

Jack Crowley (Munster) 3 caps 

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) * 

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 63 caps 

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 26 caps 

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps 

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 12 caps 

Cian Healy (Leinster) 121 caps 

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 71 caps 

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps 

Rob Herring (Ulster) 33 caps 

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 28 caps 

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 20 caps 

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 51 caps 

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps 

James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps 

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 12 caps 

Conor Murray (Munster) 103 caps 

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 4 caps 

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 92 caps 

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 7 caps 

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 51 caps 

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 1 cap 

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 49 caps 

James Ryan (Leinster) 51 caps 

Roman Salanoa (Munster)* 

Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 111 caps (c) 

Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 15 caps 

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps 

Nick Timoney (Ulster) 3 caps 

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 10 caps 

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 48 caps

*Denotes uncapped player

More in this section

Devin Toner 6/3/2023 Devin Toner never doubted Andy Farrell's Ireland project
Seán O'Brien 6/3/2023 Seán O'Brien: I'd love to be playing for this Ireland team
Alex Wootton celebrates scoring his third try 14/1/2023 Connacht's Alex Wootton announces he will retire at end of the season
#Six Nations
<p>OLD FRIENDS: In the Association of Sports Journalists in Ireland honoured former Ireland out-halves Ollie Campbell and Tony Ward. Their rivalry defined how people believe rugby ought be played at the time. </p>

The age old fly-half debate: Are you a Tony Ward or Ollie Campbell type?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd