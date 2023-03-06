Connacht's Alex Wootton announces he will retire at end of the season

28-year-old Wootton has decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of this season after a career which has seen him chalk up 79 appearances for Munster and Connacht
RETIRING: Connacht’s Alex Wootton has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 19:32
John Fallon

Former Irish U-20 winger Alex Wootton has decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of this season after a career which has seen him chalk up 79 appearances for Munster and Connacht.

The 28-year old has announced he is retiring at the end of his third season with Connacht in the summer to pursue other interests.

He scored 13 tries across 39 appearances for Munster and so far has dotted down 18 tries in 40 games for Connacht, including a hat-trick against Brive in January.

Wootton, who grew up in Prestbury in Chesire, initially joined the Northampton Saints academy but was called into the Irish U-20 squad by Mike Ruddock.

Wootton qualified for Ireland as his dad is from Down and then joined the Munster academy before making seven appearances in his breakthrough season in 2016-17.

He followed that up with 19 starts and three off the bench in the 2017-18 campaign, but then opportunities became limited, partly through injury, for a player who was also capped at Sevens level for Ireland.

Wootton managed just nine appearances in his final two seasons with Munster but his career took off after moving to Connacht, initially on loan for a season before signing a two-year deal which expires this summer.

“After 11 incredible years playing professionally for Northampton Saints, Munster, Connacht and representing Ireland 7s, I have decided to retire from professional rugby on my own terms at the end of the 2022/23 season,” said Wootton.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that rugby has afforded me and I would like to express my gratitude to my teammates, coaches, support staff and fans over the years who have been with me every step of the way. Playing alongside talented and dedicated individuals has been an absolute privilege.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my wife and my family, who have been a constant source of love, support, and encouragement throughout my rugby career. Their unwavering presence and understanding have been instrumental in my success.

“Retiring from rugby is the right decision for me and my loved ones. I am excited about the opportunities that await me in the next chapter of my life and I look forward to embracing new challenges with the same passion and dedication that I brought to the rugby field.” 

Wootton will hope to play his part as Connacht chase a knockout spot in the URC as well as reach the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup when they travel to play Benetton in a last 16 clash next month.

