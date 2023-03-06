Sean O'Brien: Scotland a 'different animal' now but Ireland won't be complacent

Sean O’Brien has seen it all in Murrayfield. He was part of the Leinster squad that broke their Heineken Cup duck there when beating Leicester Tigers in the 2009 final and he has known other highs and a few lows in Edinburgh with the national side.

He was part of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team that claimed the title there in 2015 when their 30-point defeat of Scotland trumped England’s 20-point win against France in Twickenham later that same day.

In between that were two defeats, the loss in 2013 hastening the end of Declan Kidney’s time in charge and the follow-up four years later coming, infamously, on the back of a team bus that arrived late at the venue.

“It was more so those losses were down to us not doing our jobs and the basics of the game,” said O’Brien who will play in the Ireland-England Legends charity game at Energia Park on St Patrick’s Day. “And defensively we had to take a few lessons from those times.

“Scotland are a different animal nowadays. They were always very good at unstructured stuff and having the craic at times. Defensive width is one of the things and then when you have the ball, you starve them of it, not give them possession really. They’re the memories I have from those two games. It’s not often we get beaten by them, is it?” It’s not.

Ireland have accounted for the Celtic cousins seven times on the spin now. The last Scottish win in this head-to-head was that 2017 Six Nations reversal when Ireland started so slowly and eventually fell five-points short.

Some of those last seven encounters have been won pulling up, others have been tighter affairs, but Gregor Townsend’s team is clearly trending in the right direction and a win against Ireland this Saturday would deliver them a Triple Crown and keep them in the hunt for the title.

Ireland, of course, are pulling towards something even bigger.

Beat the Scots and they will be a win over England in Dublin away from a Grand Slam as well as a Championship. O’Brien accepts that complacency can’t be accommodated but believes this current group has more than enough to claim a fourth win on the trot in 2023.

“It is dangerous but, with the group they have now, it is very different. They have a lot of squad depth now. It seems seamless when people come in and out. Back in 2013 and 2017, was that the case? Probably not. In terms of how much this group has grown in the last while. If you go back to 2013, there may have been complacency.

“But mentally now, this group of players is so strong. There’s a great coaching group there and they won’t allow that. The environment is great. The players know themselves how great Scotland have been playing. There’s not going to be any complacency against these boys. They know how dangerous Scotland can be, and at home as well. And how good they have been in this championship.”