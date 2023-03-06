Scott Penny and Leinster flex muscles to earn big win in Edinburgh

Edinburgh 27

Leinster 47

Who can possibly sink Leinster? That’s the question each of the URC clubs must be asking in the wake of yet another big win for the as yet unbeaten Irish province, this time against an Edinburgh side, still clinging to hopes of reaching the play-offs and still in some shock at the decision of head coach, Mike Blair to stand down.

Edinburgh went into this match in eleventh place and with the ambition of catching eighth placed Connacht. That required Edinburgh to inflict an unlikely defeat on Leinster, an outcome that seemed possible in the opening exchanges when Edinburgh appeared to have the measure of Leinster with a display of muscular rugby.

The Scottish capital side’s approach certainly took the visitors by surprise, until, that was, Leinster settled into their established patterns of play, ultimately providing a comfortable win and satisfaction for head coach, Leo Cullen.

Acknowledging Edinburgh’s attempt to knock Leinster off their lofty perch early in the game, Cullen said: “Edinburgh started really hard. We talked during the week about what was on the line for Edinburgh and I think our guys knew what was coming but we still couldn’t quite deal with it. Edinburgh brought physicality but I thought we weathered the storm pretty well and [thereafter] scored some really good tries”.

In all Leinster ran in seven tries, that number including a brace each from prop Michael Milne and open side flanker Scott Penny. Both players excelled for Leinster, Penny, in particular, catching the eye with his work both on and off the ball in a display that justifies his inclusion in the wider Ireland squad and which suggests he is ready to step up when the call comes.

Six of the Leinster tries were converted by outside half Harry Byrne who looks ‘to the manner born’ in the number ten jersey, with the ability to be orchestra conductor of the back line. Byrne’s distribution certainly helped the centre pairing of the pacy Jamie Osborne and midfield partner Liam Turner, the latter playing an important role in the build-up to several of the Leinster tries.

Elsewhere Cullen was pleased with the returning second row, Jason Jenkins. “Him and Ross [Moloney] worked really well together and Brian Deeny did well off the bench” commented Cullen.

Edinburgh, fielding a number of international players, among them Scotland cap, Hamish Watson, fresh from his seven minute stint at the Stade de France, and his Fiji back row cohort Viliame Mata, were first to strike with a try by their Puma superstar Emiliano Boffelli.

The score provoked Leinster into action, the Irish province replying with a hallmark try close to the Edinburgh line by the hard-working number 8, Max Deegan and the conversion by Byrne.

The advantage again swung to Edinburgh after prop Boan Venter crashed over from close range. Boffelli converted before adding a penalty for a 15-7 lead. Leinster did not stay behind for long and before the interval the visitors added two more tries. The first was by Penny from a switch of direction move that was a refreshing change from the all too common battering ram tactics used to manufacture close range scores, and the second from Milne finishing off excellent approach work by Dave Kearney, both tries converted by Byrne.

With an interval lead of 21-15 Leinster were not quite clear of Edinburgh but when Kearney scored from a cross kick the margin looked healthy. Leinster, then produced a trademark close range try, again by Milne, Byrne’s conversion opening up a 13 points lead. The Leinster outside half then added the extras to a try by Michael Ala’alatoa and took his conversion tally to six after Penny ran in his second try, the flanker showing a deft touch in ghosting past two defenders.

Demolition job completed, it seemed, albeit Edinburgh had the final say in the matter of scoring with a Sam Skinner try to earn the home side a bonus point. But even if the Scottish capital side’s resistance ultimately collapsed this was still an important win for Leinster ahead of hard matches against Stormers and Ulster and a league conclusion south of the equator.

Scorers Edinburgh Rugby: Tries Boffelli (2), Venter, Skinner, Cons Boffelli, Van der Walt Pen Boffelli

Leinster: Tries Deegan, Penny (2), Milne (2), Kearney, Ala’alatoa Cons Byrne (6)

EDINBURGH – E Boffelli; D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Lang, W Goosen; C Savala, B Vellacott; B Venter, S McInally, LR Atalifo, M Sykes, S Skinner, L Crosbie (capt), H Watson, V Mata. Replacements : D Cherry for McInally (53), J Jack for Venter (70), E Millar-Mills for Atalifo (53), J Hodgson for Sykes (59), N Haining for Mata (17 and 69), C Shiel for Vellacot (65), J van der Walt for Boffelli (70), C Dean for Goosen (29).

LEINSTER – C Frawley; J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa, R Molony, J Jenkins, R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, M Deegan. Replacements: L Barron for McKee (55), J Boyle for Milne (60), T Clarkson for Ala’alatoa (60), B Deeny for Jenkins (56), W Connors for Ruddock (54), N McCarthy for McGrath (59), C Tector for Frawley (69), R Russell for Larmour (60)

Referee C Evans (WRU)