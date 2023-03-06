RG Snyman return lifts Munster's spirits 

A bonus-point win from a 91-point, helter-skelter collision with Scarlets brought nothing but relief for Graham Rowntree after an emotional week at Munster but the sight of RG Snyman galloping around Musgrave Park last Friday night did plenty to lift the spirits of the head coach.

Less than 36 hours after the funeral of former scrum-half and coaching colleague Tom Tierney, also a Leicester Tigers team-mate of Rowntree’s, and 80-plus minutes on from a poignant pre-match rendition of “Stand Up and Fight” in the wake of Brian O’Brien’s laying to rest earlier that day, Munster summoned the energy to see off a fast-finishing Scarlets side in a 49-42 BKT United Rugby Championship thriller.

That Munster had started brilliantly, with four tries and a bonus point in the bag before the half-hour mark said much for the resilience within the squad, all of whom had attended the 46-year-old Tierney’s funeral the previous day. It was also a mark of the ongoing development of an exciting gameplan that produced some exhilarating attacking rugby to race into a 28-0 and then 35-7 half-time lead.

The second half was a different story as Scarlets finally lived up to their recent good form and went through the gears to make a contest of it and only narrowly came up short. That was where the relief came in for Rowntree, with Snyman’s introduction off the bench on 63 minutes, ending a 17-month recovery from the second of his two serious knee injuries in three seasons at the province, providing only joy.

The World Cup-winning South African lock has been through the wringer since joining Munster from Japan’s Honda Heat during the 2020 lockdown, suffering the first of his two ACL ruptures less than eight minutes into his debut against Leinster behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium.

His second major setback came at Scarlets in October 2021, just 46 minutes into his comeback across three replacement appearances, but the now 28-year-old, who signed a new contract to stay at Munster midway through his latest rehabilitation period, has won the hearts of team-mates, coaches and supporters with his attitude, perseverance and contribution to the squad off the field.

It has more than compensated for the still only 71 minutes Snyman has managed on the field, as the Munster boss explained when asked about the giant lock’s importance to Munster rugby.

“It’s everything, he is a world class player,” Rowntree said. “He’s important, he is a giver, he gives to the group and lads just enjoy having him around and being in his company and learning from him. It’s great to have him around, we have a few lads coming back for the Glasgow game as well, coming back from injury.

“We have lost Tadhg (Beirne) for a period of time but we have a few more guys coming back for the Glasgow game but we just had to get today, to get it right.

“It’s been a challenging seven days for the club and a big bonus was getting RG back on the field.”

Tierney’s sudden death a week earlier had hit hard at Munster’s High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick. An IRFU coach since 2014, the former Munster, Leicester, Connacht and Ireland number nine, had latterly been based at the HPC, working as National Talent Squad coach with the province’s next generation of players.

“I played with Tom at Leicester, coached with him as well,” Rowntree said. “A huge character, our thoughts go out to Mary and the family.

“It’s been a challenge, an emotional week on many fronts. I’m proud of how we handled it as a club internally and individually. We trained well on the back of it. Yeah, proud of them,” he added of the young players who had been guided by Tierney.

They included Friday night’s starting full-back and academy star Patrick Campbell, whose scintillating opening try in the second minute came from a wonderful Antoine Frisch offload on the right touchline.

Campbell had been a coffin bearer for Tierney the previous day and the score was dedicated to his former mentor only for the full-back’s night to end early with a calf problem.

Hooker Niall Scannell was another who failed to finish, a shoulder injury ending his night just 15 minutes after replacing Diarmuid Barron, whose 50th Munster cap came in two parts after he was forced back on for the closing 17 minutes.

Munster are next in action at Thomond Park on March 25 when Glasgow come to Limerick for a battle between the fourth-placed Scots and fifth-placed province as the battle for a top-four finish intensifies with only three rounds remaining before the URC play-offs.

Munster, two points behind Glasgow after 15 rounds and with two games in South Africa to round out the regular season, have Snyman back at the best possible time and their second-row options will have improved further with the likely returns from injury of Thomas Ahern and academy powerhouse Edwin Edogbo.