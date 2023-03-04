'We had a knife to our throat' says O'Gara as La Rochelle win thriller

Top 14 round-up

There was a strong whiff of Hollywood drama about La Rochelle’s third Top 14 win in a row - a 36-32 victory on the road at Pau that saw Ronan O’Gara’s visitors climb to second in the table and the home side slip to the survival play-off place.

The side that finishes second-bottom in the Top 14 put their top-flight status on the line in a winner-takes-all post-season match at the hostile home ground of the losing ProD2 finalists.

But La Rochelle, at the far end of the table to Saturday’s opponents with six matches to play, head into the two-week international break in the second of two automatic semi-final spots, after Stade Francais lost at Toulon on Saturday night.

The Rochelais’ UJ Seuteni finished a multi-phase high-pace move to score the game’s decisive seventh try with two minutes left on the clock at the end of a pulsating match. It handed the lead back to the visitors after they had lost it for the first time eight minutes previously in an all-in match at Stade du Hameau.

"Today we have our fate in our hands,” a relieved O’Gara told reporters afterwards. “When we had a knife to our throat, when we needed a try to win, we scored a very nice one.

“I have to congratulate the players for their ability to find an answer. I thought it was a high-level game. Pau were always threatening with the ball.”

In the end, Pau’s indiscipline killed them, despite two tries for future France star Emilien Gailleton. They gifted points to the visitors - 15 of the 26 scored by Antoine Hastoy came via penalties, including nine easy points in an eight-minute period leading up to the hour.

Despite a losing bonus point, defeat was a heavy double blow for Pau on a weekend in which the Top 14’s bottom five sides - every one of them in need of a win - were at home. Three of them picked up crucial wins.

As they finished on the wrong end of a thriller at Stade du Hameau, Perpignan, who started the day in 13th and finished it in 12th, were winning one at Stade Aime Giral. In another seven-try encounter, the Catalans beat Bayonne 34-27, after allowing the visitors to pull back to within a single point from 28-13 down at the break.

Defending champions Montpellier started the weekend in 10th, finished it in ninth, and crucially kept the top six just about in sight with a 34-6 bonus-point win over Clermont at the GGL Stadium.

Castres remain 11th courtesy of their second win of 2023 - their first under new manager Jeremy Davidson - a 27-22 victory over Lyon, who had headed to Stade Pierre Fabre on a five-match winning run.

But with time fast running out, basement side Brive are now nine points adrift of their nearest rivals after losing 28-7 at home to Bordeaux, who had the luxury of teaming French internationals Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert at halfback for the first time since December 3.

Toulon climbed into the play-off places with a comfortable four-tries-to-nil 37-9 win over Stade Francais at Stade Mayol, as the visitors slipped to third in the table.

There’s slightly nervous international interest in the final match of the current block of Top 14 games between Racing 92 and Toulouse at La Defense Arena. Scotland’s Finn Russell starts for the hosts a week ahead of next Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland, while the visitors’ squad features a fit-again Peato Mauvaka, Melvyn Jaminet and Pierre-Louis Barassi, who are all in Fabien Galthie’s extended squad for France’s next outing against England.