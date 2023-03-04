James Hume hoping hard work pays off against Cardiff

WHILE the others were away in Durban, South Africa, for a relieving 31-24 win over Cell C Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, Ulster centre James Hume stayed behind with the others nursing injuries and plunged into his own personal battle to get the body right for this weekend’s trip away to Cardiff.

There was sense that while the Dan McFarland mouse was away, the mice would play.

“We stayed behind and trained really hard,” he maintains.

“It was actually a very tough training week, and then a weekend of recovery, ice baths and saunas, keeping a good sleep routine. So I like to think I went about it in a pretty professional way and it's full steam ahead to Cardiff.”

Hume has earned praise in the past for being open about the difficulties contained in the professional game. Injuries have played their part in his career and a desperate groin injury last year has stalled his overall progress.

But the centre has much to offer, as he states what he hopes to bring.

“Just what I normally do, trying to get back to the form that I was in last season and towards the end of January before we broke, be a leader in defence and unstoppable in attack and try to get the ball in my hands as much as possible.”

Nowadays, he is feeling a lot more positive about his form, his body and his career. His mentality is, as he says himself, “Up, up. Way better than that.”

He explains, “I think I thought when I came back from injury I just thought I'd be exactly where I was. I didn't appreciate how bad the injury was. Three tendons off the bone. I was just like, 'it'll be fine, I'll be back in four months.' But it doesn't really work like that. I lost a bit of lateral power which is obviously a big part of my game.

“That was something that I couldn't accept for whatever reason. There was a lot of learning to do through December and January then I finally got a bit of form in that Sale at home game and played well against Stormers at home.

“It's unfortunate with these breaks, training weeks, and Europe being so far away, that there's so much time in between but it's about trying to maintain those performances. Mentally, I've accepted everything and physically I'm on the way back up.” Starting on Saturday in Cardiff Arms Park.

“Cardiff are a good team, they've a very dynamic back-three, experienced centres and experienced fly-half in Rhys Priestland or Jarrod Evans,” Hume points out.

“We're expecting a dangerous backline and a forward pack that can carry. We went through the detail last week, backs defend, forwards attack to research and we met on Friday to go over it.

"It was kind of good in that way. The lads that got kept behind did something different and then met up to put a gameplan together. It was good to do something different and I'm looking forward to it.”