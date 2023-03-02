Munster confirm release of Chris Farrell 'to pursue a new playing opportunity'

Munster have announced that they have parted company with Ireland centre Chris Farrell.

Farrell, 29, had been stood down from the first-team squad pending legal proceedings in France concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are concluded.

He was one of five Grenoble players referred to a French criminal court last September following allegations a woman was raped. Farrell is not accused of rape but is facing an accusation of "not stopping a crime", according to French media reports at the time, following which it was agreed he would step away from involvement with the Munster squad until the matter was resolved.

On Thursday, the province issued a statement which read: “Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm that Chris Farrell has been released from the province to pursue a new playing opportunity.

“The 29-year-old has made 71 Munster appearances, scoring nine tries, since making his debut against Benetton in September 2017 and has represented Ireland on 15 occasions.”

Head coach Graham Rowntree said, “We wish Chris and his family all the best with his move and thank him for everything he has done during his time with us.”