Connacht keen to secure the return of John Muldoon

Connacht’s most capped player John Muldoon could be on his way back to his native province as new boss Pete Wilkins prepares for his first season in charge.

Muldoon, who led Connacht to their only trophy in their history when he skippered them to their unforgettable 2016 Pro12 final win against Leinster in Murrayfield, has been part of Pat Lam’s coaching team with Bristol Bears since he retired from playing in 2018.

The Portumna native, who played 327 games for Connacht over 17 years, linked up with his 2016 winning coach Lam initially as defence coach at Bristol before being appointed forwards coach three years ago.

Now it is believed Connacht are anxious to bring Muldoon home as they prepare for a new era at the Sportsground under Wilkins.

Head coach Wilkins and Colm Tucker, who this week confirmed he will continue as scrum and contact coach after signing a new three year deal, are the only confirmed members of the management team for next season.

Director of Rugby Andy Friend is departing in the summer with skills coach Mossy Lawler returning to his native Munster while forwards coach Dewald Senekal is expected to join Oyonnax.

HERO: Connacht's John Muldoon after the game against Leinster at Murrayfield in 2016. Pic Credit: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Getting Muldoon on board would be a significant coup for Connacht, not least as they are apparently pursuing a fairly rigorous locals-first policy in contract renewals and recruitment, which has led to some disquiet in the camp in recent weeks.

Muldoon’s role since his debut off the bench as a 20-year old against Borders in 2003 in turning them from basement dwellers to champions would be invaluable in the coming years as they seek to build a strong squad largely from their own resources.

He could return as forwards coach or maybe as senior coach with a view to taking the top job in a few seasons.

The benefits for Muldoon in returning home, now 40 and with a young family, are obvious and his experience of a different culture in Bristol has added to his skillset and value.

He moved from lifting silverware as a player under Lam to winning it as part of his coaching team with Bristol Bears capturing the European Challenge Cup in 2021 when they defeated Toulon.

They finished top of the Gallagher Premiership that season as well but they have been on a downward slide since blowing a 28-0 interval lead to eventual champions Harlequins in the semi-finals and last season they finished tenth.

The province are currently ninth but they are starting to put a run together in a bid to nail a knockout spot with a star-studded squad including some of the biggest names in world rugby.

Muldoon would leave behind a club with enormous wealth which has developed state of the art training facilities and return to the Sportsground where the new artificial surface and improved floodlights are the only things really to have changed since he left in 2018, while the new stand and training complex are not expected to be finished until 2025.

But the return of Muldoon would be a huge boost to Connacht as they try to develop the next phase on and off the park.