Wycherley targets sprint finish after stop-start season

The stop-start nature of Munster’s fixture schedule of late means Fineen Wycherley’s return from a shoulder injury has been equally fitful but the West Cork lock is grateful to be feeling fit, fresh and ready for the sharp end of the season.

Wycherley, 25, was sidelined for almost three months before making his comeback in the BKT United Rugby Championship win over Benetton in Treviso on January 28 but with the competition on hiatus for three of the four weekends since due to the Guinness Six Nations, he has been restricted to just one further appearance, in the big win over Ospreys at Thomond Park a fortnight ago.

Friday night’s resumption at home in Musgrave Park against Scarlets could not come soon enough in Munster’s fourth from last game of the regular URC season. The stakes will keep on rising in the chase for a home quarter-final that only a top-four finish will guarantee while a Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against the Sharks in Durban is looming on April 1.

It is a good time to be coming back into the mix for both Wycherley and Munster, who must cope without Tadhg Beirne following the ankle injury he suffered against France that has required surgery and a 12-week recovery period.

"Yeah, definitely. Look, being sidelined for that long, it can be difficult, you build up a bit of frustration and you build up a bit of excitement and I'm just lucky now that I got back at this time of the season,” Wycherley said.

"Obviously it's the tail end of the season and we have important games coming up, but I just hope I can play my part over the next couple of weeks and do my best for the team.”

In hindsight, the second row admitted the enforced disruption to the URC season may have been a blessing given the shoulder problem he sustained in October, just three games into the campaign.

"Yeah, I came back and we had one game and then it was rest time again. Look, it probably came at a good time in terms of my rehab and things like that, and returning to play having one game and giving it a week to rest was probably the best thing to do.

"It's not what I wanted to do, I would have loved to have played another game but this is the time of the season you can't change fixtures, unfortunately.

"The high-intensity training that we're doing at the moment, it helps you stay sharp and fit and you almost feel like you have a game completed.

"It's obviously been a bit of a stop-start part of the season but the level of training has kept us sharp and we just can't wait to get back out there on Friday night and implement what we've trained over the last couple of weeks.”

Wycherley is not the only lock on the comeback trail with Tom Aherne, Edwin Edogbo and RG Snyman all set for returns in the imminent future. Snyman could make his first appearance in 16 months at Musgrave Park. Not only is Wycherley a big admirer of the World Cup-winning South African’s mental strength to return to full fitness he is also grateful for the Springbok’s willingness to pass on his experience to the other second rows.

“There's no doubt he's a physical specimen, and his game is around the maul, around the scrum. He's helped us a lot, developing me as a lineout caller, how we can manipulate teams, different options he thinks work, and for me it's a massive help when you have another pair of eyes on the opposition, and getting different opinions on what he thinks will work.

“That's where he's been an asset to me, but I see him putting arms around younger guys who got injured, or younger guys who are going through a tough time with selection, you can see him pick them up and give a help.

“He's a sociable guy, he'll have no problem pulling you in for a chat, or going for coffee with the lads. He's a great character to have around the building, and he's had a very tough time, but as a squad we're trying to rally around him as best we can.”

A return for Snyman at Musgrave Park in front of a near sell-out crowd would be special and Wycherley is looking forward to the experience himself.

"It's an amazing place to play. It's always where a lot of friends and family can travel to, being from west Cork it's quite a journey to Limerick so most of them make a journey to Cork for these games and it's great to see friendly faces in the crowd.

"But also a sell-out in Musgrave Park, whatever way the stadium is designed, it feels like they're way closer and there's way more than 8,000 or whatever it is.

"So look, we have another opportunity to hopefully play there on Friday night and I just can't wait.”