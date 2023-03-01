Defending champions PBC come from behind to defeat St Munchin's

St. Munchin’s 17 Presentation Brothers College 21

Defending champions, PBC showed remarkable powers of recovery to keep their search for a 31st Munster Junior Cup alive. They overhauled a 17-point deficit to squeeze past an impressive St. Munchin’s outfit.

St. Munchin’s had this game in the palm of their hand. Leading 17-0 without looking under threat of concession, but once the momentum swung towards PBC, it was impossible to wrestle it back.

It was a first half that may have been some bit frustrating for St. Munchin’s but they moved two scores clear with their second try, in stoppage time.

Winger Alex Quinn crossed for an incredible hat-trick but after his third try early in the second half, Pres turned the game in a 10 minute period.

The first score arrive after eight minutes. Munchin’s switched the ball from right to left after a line-out on half way and found Alymer who ghosted past several would-be tacklers to go over in the left corner.

The Limerick school dominated the opening 30 minutes, rarely allowing PBC any territory. They relied on the box-kicking of Frankie Og Sheahan to get a breather.

Quinn crossed for that second try after Sé Clarke was binned for a dangerous tackle, in a ferocious collision, again it came from a right to left switch.

The pacy winger, Quinn, was a constant looming threat for PBC as he gained significant meters each time he gathered the ball. They eventually flooded his wing with bodies in the final quarter, not allowing Quinn open the legs and head for more five-pointers.

The 17-0 advantage looked a deciding one, but suddenly Pres sparked to life. Their first score, on 40 minutes Fionn O’Sullivan. Their second, was thanks to a great Diarmuid Sheehy block. He blocked a clearing kick, offloaded to sub Bobby O’Callaghan and he raced over the line to bring them to within one score.

The winning score came on 50 minutes, as again, O’Sullivan went over from close range. The telling factor was perhaps the measured, accurate conversions from Danile Murphy.

The winger landed all three conversions, and though none were near the touchline, he was under the utmost pressure for a teenager. His third meant it a try was the only route back for the Corbally school.

They couldn’t find it, and upon the sounding of the final whistle, the St. Munchin’s players could barely believe what had happened – the game gone from them in a 10-minute PBC blitz.

The Cork boys return to Thomond Park later this month where they will face Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís.

Scorers for St. Munchin’s: Tries: A Quinn(3) Conversions: O Madden

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College: Tries: F O’Sullivan (2), B O’Callaghan Conversions: D Murphy (3)

ST. MUNCHIN’S: R Angley; A Naughton, A McGlynn, B Minogue, O Madden, A Quinn; D Dillon; C Kirwan, A O’Shaughnessy, D Colgan, C McGrath, E Coughlan, C Howard, P Dowling, D Foley.

Replacements: Z Akhous, M Landers, C Gibbons, A Burke, A Mitchell, J Meaney, J Alymer, P O’Driscoll, B Carr, D O’Driscoll.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: S Clarke, D Murphy, D Mellerick, C Hill, L Neenan, O Healy, F Og Sheahan; D Sheehy, J Healy, F O’Sullivan, O Dillon, C Bruhn, C McLoughlin, C Bohan, T Murray.

Replacements: R Twomey, R Cahill, S O’Leary, D Ryan, M Fitzgerald, R Macfarlane O’Shea, D O’Leary, E Dooley, M Brown, B O’Callaghan.

Referee: Tomas O’Sullivan (MAR).