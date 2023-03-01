Ian Foster hits out at All Blacks chiefs, won't reapply for job 

New Zealand Rugby said will select the All Blacks coach from 2024 within the next few weeks.
Ian Foster hits out at All Blacks chiefs, won't reapply for job 

New Zealand All Blacks Head coach Ian Foster

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 12:04

Ian Foster said on Wednesday that he would not reapply for the job of All Blacks head coach after this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

It came after New Zealand Rugby said earlier in the day they would select the All Blacks coach from 2024 within the next few weeks.

Foster criticised the governing body for starting the recruitment process in the middle of World Cup preparations.

"As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and for our entire management group was to have this process done after the Rugby World Cup," Foster said in a statement.

"That hasn't happened but we will accept the decision and move on."

The 57-year-old added that he remained focused on winning the World Cup in September-October, before concluding: "I won't be reapplying for the job of head coach."

The unusual step of starting the appointment process well before Foster's contract expires is widely seen as an attempt to stop international sides poaching leading contenders.

New Zealand Rugby chairperson Patsy Reddy said it was crucial to start the search for a new coach now.

"This is particularly important in a global rugby environment where there is significant competition for elite coaching talent," she said.

Foster came under pressure last year following a string of erratic All Blacks performances, including a series defeat to Ireland and their first loss at home to Argentina.

He said last month that speculation about his future could hamper the side's build-up to the World Cup.

"A particular frustration is that there seems to be a focus on setting timetables based on what some preferred candidates feel is right for them versus potentially what is right for this All Blacks team," he told Newstalk ZB radio.

In-demand Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has been tipped as the front-runner to replace Foster.

A former All Blacks loose forward nicknamed "Razor", Robertson has coached New Zealand's domestic Crusaders side since 2017, leading them to six successive Super Rugby titles.

Several international and club teams have shown an interest in luring him overseas.

Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph, also a former All Blacks loose forward, is another leading candidate.

© Agence France-Presse

More in this section

Ryan Baird 24/2/2023 'Trust' - The simple word that sparked Baird's timely Italian performance
Munster Rugby Squad Training Playing surface won't be determining factor for Snyman return, says Leamy
Munster Rugby Squad Training 'RG is in good nick' - Leamy glad to have 'class act' Snyman back in contention 
<p>RIP: Tom Tierney during his Munster playing days. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

'We'll be out in force' - Munster alter plans to pay respects to Tom Tierney

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd