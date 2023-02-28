Colm Tucker pens new contract with Connacht Rugby 

Colm Tucker signs a three year deal with Connacht Rugby to become the first member of Pete Wilkins back room team for next season.

Tucker first joined the Pro set up as Defence Coach in the summer of 2021 and as part of the coaching restructure for this season has moved to scrum and contact coach. Connacht are currently ranked the best scrum in the BKT URC with a 98% win ratio this season.

Tucker joined Connacht in 2015 as Coach Development Officer and then moved into the role of Provincial Talent Coach a year later. He went on to become an Elite Player Development Officer mainly working with the forwards in the Connacht Academy and as Forwards and Defence coach with the Connacht Eagles.

During this time he was Head Coach of the Connacht U18s which won the 2018 Interprovincial Championship for the first time in 10 years for the province. He coached the Ireland U18 and Schools teams for three years, was assistant coach for the Ireland U19s and Forwards Coach for the Ireland U20s between 2019 and 2021.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins is delighted Tucker is staying with his new coaching ticket for the next three seasons "When putting together our new coaching team, one of my first objectives was making sure Cullie remained a key part of it. Our scrum has been one of the major strengths this season which is a credit to him and the players, and similarly our contact work and at the breakdown has been very strong too. I’m delighted he’s chosen to remain at Connacht, give that continuity to the players, and build on the excellent foundations of the last two years."

Tucker is delighted to continue his journey with the Westerners "I’m delighted to be staying at Connacht Rugby for another three seasons, and I’m really looking forward to working with Pete and the rest of the coaching team. I think there’s real potential among the playing group, particularly with some of the younger players who have come on another level this season. It’s exciting to think about what this group can achieve in the years ahead and I want to play my part in helping them reach their potential."