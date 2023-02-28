'RG is in good nick' - Leamy glad to have 'class act' Snyman back in contention 

Denis Leamy described fit-again RG Snyman as “absolutely available” for his first game in 16 months when Munster face Scarlets at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

The South African World Cup-winning lock has recovered from the second serious knee injury since he joined Munster from Japanese club Honda Heat in the summer of 2020 and is in the selection mix for potentially just his fifth appearance in that 30-month spell when the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign resumes in Cork after a two-week break.

The Munster coaching group was set to convene on Tuesday afternoon to settle on a side to face the in-form Welsh region and given Musgrave Park has an artificial 4G surface the suitability of a return there for a player who has undergone knee reconstruction surgeries may come into the discussion conducted by head coach Graham Rowntree.

Yet defence coach Leamy confirmed earlier in the day that Snyman would be included in the selection process to face the side against which he suffered the second of those injuries in October 2021, just three games into his initial return to fitness.

“Yes he is absolutely available for this weekend. He has come through the last couple of days really well,” Leamy said.

“Preparations are going very well for Friday night and RG is in good nick and he’s up for selection along with the other 55 players that we have available to us at the moment.”

From a resource standpoint, Snyman’s return could not have come at a better time now that Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne has undergone ankle surgery following the injury he sustained in the Guinness Six Nations win over France earlier this month but Leamy also recognised the importance of his comeback to the player himself after a long and difficult period on the sidelines.

“It is exciting to have him back around the place. Obviously he is a world class player, a World Cup winner, just the energy that he has, the experience he has, even in reviews and stuff like that, he really has an awful lot of knowledge that we can draw on.

“He is a very interesting guy to pick his brain. His experiences and his examples would be really good for us going forward. It’s pretty exciting for us to have him back. We will sit down and pick the team in the afternoon but he is available for selection. We will see how that goes.”

Leamy added: “The guy is a class act and we are very lucky to have a number of returning second rows, you think of Tom Aherne and Edwin Edogbo coming back as well, getting these guys back really strengthens our squad and allows us to have selection headaches which is always a good thing.

“It is unfortunate to lose Tadhg at such a crucial part of the season but that is the way the game goes, that’s the way the game is and we just have to move on. It’s great to get those boys back and hopefully they can add to us.”