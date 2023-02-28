Eight uncapped players named in Ireland squad for Women's Six Nations

Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named  a 32-player squad for the TikTok Women's Six Nations.
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT: Greg McWilliams names his squad for the upcoming TikTok Women's Six Nations. Pic:INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 13:01
Fiona Halligan

Greg McWilliams has named a 32-player squad for the upcoming TikTok Women's Six Nations with the 2023 campaign starting with an away game against Wales on March 25th. 

Following the Vodafone Women's Interprovinicial Championship and the Celtic Challenge tournament which just finished, McWilliams and his coaching team have eight uncapped players in their squad of 32.

Forwards Niamh O'Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite and Molly Boyne earn their first call ups after impressing for the Combined Provinces XV during their unbeaten run in the Celtic Challenge campaign. IQ Rugby duo Kathryn Buggy and Clara Neilson are also included.

Ella Roberts one of the stars of the Celtic Challenge and Harlequins scrum-half Emma Swords make up the eight uncapped players to earn their first call ups.

In addition to the 32-player squad there are 12 players in the wider training panel who will also be part of the two day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre this weekend. They include: Mary Healy, Megan Collis, Andrea Stock, Emma Hooban, India Daley, Claire Bennett, Katie Whelan, Leah Tarpey, Kayla Waldron, Ella Durkan, Clare Gorman and Aoife Corey.

Irelands opening game is away to Wales at the Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday 25th March live on RTÈ2. Their first home game will see McWilliams side host France in Musgrave Park on Saturday 1st April. 

They will be away to Italy in Parma on Saturday 15th April and back home to Cork to face England on Saturday April 22nd.

The final round of the tournament is an away trip to Edinburgh to face Scotland at the DAM Health Stadium on Saturday 29th April.

McWilliams has confirmed his coaching team for this years championship and includes Niamh Briggs as backs coach, Denis Fogarty as scrum coach with John McKee as Senior Coach.

Looking forward to the championship McWilliams said: "There is a great sense of anticipation and excitement leading into the Six Nations. We are very excited about the group of players who will represent Ireland in the upcoming Championship and certainly the Celtic Challenge preparation has been vital for our development.

"We will work exceptionally hard over the coming weeks in preparation for the opening weekend and while we are aware of the challenges ahead of us, we are excited to get to task."

Captain Nichola Fryday is excited to get going: "We're really excited to get the Six Nations underway, as it will be our first campaign together as a group since the Tour of Japan, which provided us with an invaluable platform to build together as a squad moving forward.

"The Celtic Challenge has granted so many players access to quality game time in recent weeks, and this coupled with the game time the UK-based players have had in the Premiership in recent months, will serve us well moving into the opening Rounds of the Six Nations."

Ireland Squad, TikTok Women's Six Nations:

Forwards (18):

Niamh O'Dowd (Leinster)* 

Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)* 

Kathryn Buggy (IQ Rugby)* 

Christy Haney (Leinster) 

Linda Djougang (Leinster) 

Neve Jones (Ulster) 

Clara Nielson (IQ Rugby)* 

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Munster)

 Nichola Fryday (Connacht) Captain

Sam Monaghan (IQ Rugby) 

Fiona Tuite (Ulster)* 

Hannah O'Connor (Leinster)

 Dorothy Wall (Munster) 

Grace Moore (IQ Rugby) 

Maeve Óg O'Leary (Munster)

 Edel McMahon (Connacht) 

Brittany Hogan (Ulster) 

Molly Boyne (Leinster)* 

Backs (14):

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)

 Emma Swords (IQ Rugby)* 

Ailsa Hughes (Leinster) 

Dannah O'Brien (Leinster) 

Nicole Cronin (Munster) 

Enya Breen (Munster) 

Aoife Wafer (Leinster)

Aoife Dalton (Leinster) 

Vicky Irwin (Ulster) 

Méabh Deely (Connacht) 

Aoife Doyle (Munster) 

Natasja Behan (Leinster)

Ella Roberts (Leinster)* 

Lauren Delany (IQ Rugby).

*denotes uncapped player

