Jacques Ryenard announced as new CEO of EPCR

Frenchman Jacques Ryenard announced by the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) as their new Chief Executive Officer.
NEW CEO: EPCR announce Jacques Ryenard as their new CEO. Pic:INPHO/Billy Stickland

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 12:23
Simon Lewis

Heineken Champions Cup organisers EPCR have appointed Jacques Ryenard as its new Chief Executive Officer, with the Frenchman due to start the role at the end of this season.

Reynard, a sports and media executive with senior roles at Sky Italia, Sky Deutschland and Eurosport, will replace interim CEO Anthony LePage, who has held the position since autumn 2021, when Vincent Gaillard stepped down after six years in the post.

EPCR organises both the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions and its chairman Dominic McKay on Tuesday welcomed what he sees as a successful end to what was described as an extensive and rigorous global search process.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jacques Raynaud as the new CEO of EPCR. He is an outstanding candidate in a very strong field who has been selected after a rigorous global search.

“Jacques’ background, particularly within the multimedia and commercial environments, will enable EPCR’s Board and Leadership team to deliver against our key priorities in these areas. I very much look forward to working closely with Jacques to further develop our great tournaments, the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

“I would like to thank Anthony Lepage who has led the EPCR team extremely well in recent seasons delivering many new initiatives and putting the organisation on the right track to accelerate development.” EPCR explained Reynaud fitted their search criteria as a candidate with proven leadership success. He has held Executive Vice-President roles within Sky Group for SKY Italia and SKY Deutschland and Managing Director for Sky Media as well Vice-Chairman of the Eurosport Group. Reynaud is currently CEO of sportstech start-up, MyTVchain.

Interim CEO Lepage will be moving to the position of Chief Operating Officer at EPCR.

