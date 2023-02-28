Fixtures for Six Nations 2024 open with France at home to Ireland 

The 2024 Guinness Six Nations fixtures have been confirmed kicking off with France hosting Ireland on Friday 2nd of February.
OPENING FIXTURE: France host Ireland for the opening round of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 10:35
Fiona Halligan

France will open and close the 2024 Six Nations hosting Ireland in round one and closing out the competition by playing England on March 16th the final game of Super Saturday.

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations is currently midway through the competition, fans can look ahead to the 2024 competition and get plans in place for more excitement, drama and unmissable experiences.

Fans will be hoping for a repeat of the drama and excitement that Ireland and France game in this years competition will be brought forward to the opening game for 2024. In round two England take on Wales in Twickenham, one of rugby's biggest rivaries. Round three sees the oldest international rugby match in sport, Scotland v England taking place in Murrayfield, with Scotland heading to Rome for round four to take on Italy.

In 2022 Italy made Six Nations history on the final day with a dramatic win over Wales in Cardiff. 2024 will see a repeat of this fixture in round five and the Welsh will be looking to amend the 2022 result. France will close out the 2024 Championship in Le Crunch, playing England.

Over 119 million live viewers watched the 2022 Guinness Six Nations through comprehensive broadcasting across the six countries and Six Nations Rugby are committed to delivering access to all the action for the 2024 season with their host broadcast partnerships. RTÈ and Virgin Media will continue to broadcast the games in Ireland. 

Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby is looking forward to another drama filled competition 

“A constant of the Guinness Six Nations is the drama, unpredictable storylines, and rivalries playing out over five unmissable rounds of fixtures. This is what drives the sheer excitement fans have for this great Championship.”

