Duncan Casey: ‘Wrecking ball’ Snyman can inspire Munster

There will be a range of feelings flying around fit-again RG Snyman’s head this week, and the heads of his medical staff, coaches and fellow players at Munster as well. Anticipation, pressure, expectation, relief, hope and above all, plenty of please-god-let-this-go-alright moments in the lead up to kick-off at 7:35 on Friday evening.

I met RG at a couple of weddings last summer. Anyone who has seen footage of him play or pictures of him training knows he is an enormous man but unless you have stood next to him and literally craned your neck back in order to engage him in conversation, you can’t really appreciate how big he is.

RG is an extremely nice and chatty guy who has been a hugely popular figure in Munster since his arrival in 2020. Everyone I have spoken to about him – players and staff – speaks about his infectious positivity, energy and commitment to making the environment he is in the most enjoyable it can possibly be.

I played with plenty of people who were seen as ‘driving the craic’ in my time at Munster. I like to think I fell into that category myself. It’s one thing to do this when you’re fit, being picked and have everything going for you. Bringing the same energy when you’re dealing with a long-term injury is a different proposition entirely.

Nothing can take the wind out your sails faster and more effectively than a lengthy spell on the sidelines. I have seen guys who couldn’t keep their mouths shut turn into mutes after surgery, such is the psychological toll it can take on a professional athlete.

RG’s time at Munster has been cursed with such bad fortune that he would be forgiven for thinking someone was out there with a voodoo doll and refused to stop pricking. 54 minutes across four games in close to three seasons could not be described as anything less than a disaster.

By all accounts, however, his positivity has never waivered and his contribution to the dynamic of the group has remained as significant as ever throughout this torrid time. At a human level, I know that everyone in the organisation is desperate for him to make a smooth return and finally get to contribute on the pitch in the same way he has contributed off it.

And what a contribution he has the potential to make at this particular time in Munster’s journey. There has been a general consensus in recent years that Munster needed more ball-carrying beef in the pack, specifically in the tight five. It’s hard to argue with that opinion.

A Munster pack will always be well drilled, fit, mobile and hungry. The stuff that is coachable has rarely been in question for the men in red. Sadly, with the exception of marginal gains here and there, you can’t really coach size, strength and power. If you don’t have it in stock at home, you have to import it from elsewhere.

While Munster have made their share of questionable recruitment decisions over the years, credit has to go to Johann van Graan and whoever else it was that managed to secure the services of a World Cup winner when virtually every club in the world would have signed a blank cheque to get him.

When he arrived, I remember thinking he could be the missing link. Despite three years of misery for him and every supporter who wanted nothing more than to see him do his thing in a Munster shirt, my position has not changed. RG Snyman’s return could, in the next couple of years, be the catalyst for Munster to transform from valiant competitors to genuine contenders.

Not only that, but the team he is now returning to is vastly improved from that which he joined on day one. A well-rounded and popular coaching ticket, a distinct and attractive playing style, genuine competition in positions where there was none a short time ago – this is a side that is taking huge leaps forward every month in nearly every facet of the game.

The injection of vitality and confidence that a 6’9, 120kg wrecking ball will bring to the table could well accelerate that improvement even further. For now though, let’s hope the voodoo doll has been thrown in the bin and that this massive figure within the club – literally and figuratively – finally gets the chance to do what he does best. Play some ball and have some fun.