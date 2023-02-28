Home comforts a draw for 'committed' Cullen as he agrees new Leinster deal

Leo Cullen knows the grass isn’t necessarily greener elsewhere - hence the new two-year contract with Leinster - but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be tempted into the Test arena somewhere down the line.

That Leinster works for him is obvious. And vice versa. The province has claimed a Heineken Champions Cup and four league titles during his tenure and hit the bar in both competitions on other occasions.

Cullen will be in the hot seat 10 years by the time this new deal, announced yesterday, expires. That’s an eternity in the fickle world of professional sports coaching and he gets to do the job with his home province and on his own doorstep.

He was able to nip down home to Wicklow at the weekend to watch Ireland’s Six Nations game against Italy with his folks and he looks at the coaching flux in Wales, England and Australia so close to a World Cup and knows nothing is certain. Or forever.

“Most people have to travel to coach. That’s the reality. You have to travel around the world wherever the opportunities arise. I am fortunate to be able to coach my home team, which is probably very different to the majority of coaches out there.

“But yeah, there’s the coaching world, it’s very difficult to have a set plan. You see there at the start of the season when they hire people, they hire them for the duration of contracts but why do they break. Some injuries come on, pressure, results…”

Fair to say, he couldn’t stress his commitment to Leinster strongly enough .“Once I’m committed to something that’s what I’m committed to.” But there will surely be more chapters for him and the international game is an obvious draw.

“Of course, yeah. You’ve got to have a level of ambition, for sure, whenever that is. It is not something I’m in a rush to do. It’s not a burning ambition to do it tomorrow morning.

“When you watch the Six Nations, November internationals, World Cups, there is something about the very pointy end of the game. That’s the thing about sport: you want to expose yourself at that real pointy end. You want to test yourself out, that goes with the territory of being involved and ambitious in sport.”

There is the temptation here to add two and two together and come up with five, but it is worth mentioning in passing that Cullen’s new deal expires at the same time as Andy Farrell’s latest agreement with the IRFU.

Farrell may well be returning from Australia having overseen the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia at that point - the union has already given its blessing if he is asked - and the Englishman will be top man with Ireland if results and performances continue in the current vein.

Leinster’s new CEO, Shane Nolan, made Cullen’s new deal his priority when he took over from Mick Dawson late last year and the two-year nature of the term is significant given the former Ireland lock had been committing for a season at a time up to now.

Nolan climbed on board just as Stuart Lancaster was finalising his impending summer switch to Racing 92 so cementing Cullen’s presence was vital for the “stability and consistency” of the club and, in particular, a changing coaching group.

Andrew Goodman is only in the door as attack coach last summer, Robin McBryde is in charge of the forwards, Sean O’Brien is the new contact skills coach after Denis Leamy returned to Munster, while Emmet Farrell is the kicking coach and head analyst.

Replacing Lancaster, the senior coach who has been credited with so much that is good about Leinster on and off the field through his six-plus years at the club, will be a challenging task but one that is well underway.

Nolan confirmed that the province is in advanced discussions with a number of candidates, but Cullen opted against confirming if one of those was Blues coach Leon McDonald who has been linked with more than one European role.

A former All Black, who played 56 times for New Zealand, he has also been named in dispatches as a possible successor to current Scottish boss Gregor Townsend when the latter eventually steps down from a post he has held since 2017.

“You’re just throwing names out there,” Cullen joked. “There are some good coaches out there that you want to have a conversation with. There are people you know in the game and you’re curious about how you can learn from them.

“You’re naming somebody there who is coaching the Blues, he was here coaching New Zealand A (against Ireland ‘A’ in November) and he’s a bloody good coach. Him and Goody have a good relationship from Tasman, but there is lots of other good coaches out there as well.”