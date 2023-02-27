RG Snyman fighting fit for Munster return ahead of Scarlets clash

The South African star has battled back from long-term injury. 
RG Snyman fighting fit for Munster return ahead of Scarlets clash

COMEBACK: RG Snyman could feature for Munster in Cork. Picture INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 16:54
Cian Locke

RG Snyman is available for selection by Graham Rowntree ahead of Scarlets' visit to Musgrave Park to face Munster on Friday.

The World Cup winner has twice ruptured his cruciate ligament sine his arrival at the province in 2020.

The news of the South African's availability is a huge boost to the southern province and their hopes in the URC and Champions Cup. 

Calvin Nash (chest), Jack O’Donoghue (calf), Paddy Patterson (calf) and Jack O’Sullivan (thigh) have all returned to training and their availability will be determined later in the week, Munster have confirmed.

After Ireland's victory against Italy in Rome, internationals Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes and Roman Salanoa have all been released back to the Munster squad.

Scotland international Ben Healy will also rejoin his provincial team-mates from Gregor Townsend's camp.

More in this section

France v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations - Stade de France Huw Jones confident Scotland can still win Six Nations despite France defeat
France v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations - Stade de France Frenetic French start ends Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record 
Finn Russell celebrates scoring their third try with Duhan van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg 26/2/2023 Peter Jackson: Picking up the tab for an Irish Grand Slam
<p>RULED OUT: Finlay Bealham has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a knee injury. Pic: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama</p>

Bealham to miss rest of Six Nations campaign

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd