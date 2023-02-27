RG Snyman fighting fit for Munster return ahead of Scarlets clash

RG Snyman is available for selection by Graham Rowntree ahead of Scarlets' visit to Musgrave Park to face Munster on Friday.
The World Cup winner has twice ruptured his cruciate ligament sine his arrival at the province in 2020.
The news of the South African's availability is a huge boost to the southern province and their hopes in the URC and Champions Cup.
Calvin Nash (chest), Jack O’Donoghue (calf), Paddy Patterson (calf) and Jack O’Sullivan (thigh) have all returned to training and their availability will be determined later in the week, Munster have confirmed.
After Ireland's victory against Italy in Rome, internationals Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes and Roman Salanoa have all been released back to the Munster squad.
Scotland international Ben Healy will also rejoin his provincial team-mates from Gregor Townsend's camp.