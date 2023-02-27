Leo Cullen signs two year contract with Leinster

Cullen pens two year contract to remain as Head Coach at Leinster Rugby until the end of the 2024/25 season
CONTRACT EXTENDED: Leo Cullen signs two year contract extension to remain as Leinster Rugby's Head Coach. Pic:Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 14:24
Fiona Halligan

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby confirmed that Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has signed a two year contract. 

Former Leinster and Ireland player Cullen has been Head Coach since August 2015. 

Leinster CEO Shane Nolan is delighted Cullen is remaining in the province. 

 “This is great news for all Leinster Rugby supporters.

“Since 2015, Leo has done a remarkable job as Head Coach of Leinster Rugby and securing his signature was one of my top priorities.

“The consistency and the leadership he displayed as a player, we see again as Head Coach in keeping Leinster Rugby competitive season after season.

“And he does that by surrounding himself with good people and by trusting the player pathway and the from the ground up model that we have developed here in Leinster through our clubs and our schools.

“I am delighted that he has agreed to stay on and I wish him all the very best for the run of games that we have left this season and for the two seasons beyond that.

“It’s an exciting time ahead and I am delighted that Leo is with us to drive the club forward.” 

As a player Cullen captained Leinster to three Heineken Cup wins and in his final season 2013/14 he won the PRO12 title in his home grounds at the RDS Arena against Glasgow Warriors.

Cullen went on to work under Matt O'Connor as forwards coach in 2014 and was appointed Head Coach a year later.

He has led Leinster to a Champions Cup title in 2018 and four PRO14/URC titles in his reign to date. He was names United Rugby Championship Coach of the Year for the second time in June 2022 having previously won in 2018.

“It is a great honour for me to be asked to extend my time at Leinster Rugby" said Cullen.  "I feel very fortunate to able to work with such a brilliant group of people here.

“Many thanks to Shane Nolan, Guy Easterby and the Leinster Professional Game Board along with David Nucifora from the IRFU for their continued support and backing of me through this process. Also to my family and friends, who only show me love and support, thank you for all the sacrifices you make.

“We are entering a really exciting period of the season and we are all focused on delivering our best in front of lots of people who have backed us all through our careers.” IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, commented, “The province is starting a new chapter next season with the loss of some influential voices in their environment, so it was important that Leo agreed to sign on for a further two years.

“He is a driving force behind a lot of the good work that goes on at Leinster and the stability and insight he brings will enable Leinster to transition successfully while also continuing to compete for honours and bring through new talent.”

