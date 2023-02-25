Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle battle to bonus-point victory over Brive

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle doubled down on their record-breaking win over Castres last week with a bonus-point 32-16 victory over Top 14 basement side Brive - but they were made to work for it.

O’Gara had challenged his Jekyll-and-Hyde side to find "excellence in continuity", after the win over Castres that ended a long-standing unbeaten run for last season’s losing finalists.

“There are only two [Top 14] matches in March, five in April, I hope four in May and three in June,” he told Le Figaro on Friday. “We are not far off money-time. Players have to show up to be in the 23. There's a lot of competition here. It's easy to talk but … we often play like two different sides.”

But La Rochelle were, for nearly an hour after Yoann Tanga opened the scoring, a shadow of the side that won so convincingly on the road last weekend, before Joel Sclavi and Will Skelton crashed over for tries in a seven-minute spell in the final quarter that - just about - put the game beyond Brive’s reach.

The visitors, now coached by ex-La Rochelle boss Patrice Collazo, took the fight to their indecisive hosts, who threatened for long periods to pay the price for a lack of determination and a glut of indiscipline. Collazo would have been the happier of the two coaches, as the clock ticked towards 60 minutes, with the score at 11-9.

Even after Sclavi and Skelton’s interventions, Brive weren’t done. Replacement tighthead Francisco Coria Marchetti scored to pull the visitors to within nine points with 10 minutes to play, before Levani Botia’s 78th-minute touchdown settled the matter - and won back the try-scoring bonus.

It wasn’t a day that travelling fans will have enjoyed at any Top 14 match.

Perpignan, just above Brive in the table, could not take advantage of Brive’s loss at La Rochelle, as their own three-match winning streak slammed to a halt down the road at Bordeaux. Santiago Cordero ran in a hat-trick as the hosts won 43-7.

In fact, there was no movement in the bottom four, after Pau lost 34-10 at leaders Toulouse in the Top 14’s evening match, to remain in 12th place just two points ahead of Perpignan, in the relegation play-off spot.

Former Ireland international Jeremy Davidson took over as manager of 11th-placed Castres on Monday. He now understands the scale of the job he faces, after witnessing an ill-disciplined, error-strewn performance as his new side lost 41-10 at Bayonne. The Basque side remain undefeated at home this season, and are in line to become just the second side, after Racing 92 in 2009, to reach the Top 14 play-offs in the season after winning promotion.

Lyon made it five bonus-point wins in a row with a 45-11 win over Racing 92 at Stade Gerland. Davit Niniashvili scored two of the hosts’ five tries, and future Racing player Josua Tuisova ran in another.

Stade Francais came back from 14-0 down after 15 minutes at home to Montpellier to win 27-17.

Speculation is mounting, meanwhile, that recently sacked Clermont coach Jono Gibbes could form a coaching dream team with Pierre Mignoni and Franck Azema at Toulon next season. It’s certain to be a hot topic of conversation when the two sides meet at Stade Marcel Michelin on Sunday, as the hosts look to put clear water between themselves and the bottom group, and the visitors aim to keep the top six in view.