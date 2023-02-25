Ireland secure hard-fought bonus-point win over battling Italians in Rome

Italy 20 Ireland 34

Ireland’s Grand Slam hopes remain intact after completing their third consecutive bonus-point victory of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations but Andy Farrell’s much-changed side were made to work hard by the hosts at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Despite scoring four first-half tries through captain James Ryan, Hugo Keenan, Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen, Ireland found it difficult to shake off a resilient and exciting Italian side, who stayed in the game thanks to tries from Stephen Varney and Pierre Bruno.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

It took man of the match Hansen’s second try of the game on 72 minutes to finally put the contest beyond the reach of the Azzurri and though head coach Farrell will be pleased that a team missing so many frontline players including skipper Johnny Sexton through injury that his side yet again found a way to negotiate their way out of sticky situations to deliver victory.

Ireland had made six changes to the team which started the round-two home victory over France, handing first Six Nations starts to the half-back pairing of Craig Casey and Ross Byrne, Farrell having handed the fly-half the reins in the absence of Sexton and the captaincy to Ryan.

The head coach had praised Byrne before the match for his commanding presence and that was evident pre-kick-off as the number 10 addressed the team in a huddle with a final round of instructions.

It boded well for another fast start from the Irish and an early try was duly delivered on three minutes. It might have been sooner when Bundee Aki, starting at outside centre after Garry Ringrose was withdrawn with a calf strain, quickly made his presence felt with a deft pass on halfway to Josh van der Flier, whose break was supported by Hugo Keenan, the full-back passing onto James Lowe 10 metres from the try line.

The left wing had produced a spectacular finish against France that should have been overruled with Lowe’s boot later shown to have brushed the wrong side of the touchline but he would be denied in Rome, his charge for the line checked by Ange Capuozzo’s tackle before the ball just slipped out his grasp before grounding.

Just 90 seconds had elapsed and it would need only another 90 for Ireland to get up and running on the scoreboard, Aki again the spark with an offload out of a two-man tackle to Lowe who passed inside off the left wing to supporting runner Ryan, the captain claiming his second try of the championship having also scored against Wales in round one.

The visitors’ joy was short lived as Farrell’s assertion that his side would be facing the most dangerous Italy side ever was quickly realised, No.8 Lorenzo Cannone charging into the 22 as Ireland scrambled.

Keenan made the important tackle but the lack of support in the contact area allowed Stephen Varney to retrieve the ball unimpeded and the Italy scrum-half raced over for a try on seven minutes.

HIGH-TEMPO: Caelan Doris of Ireland is tackled by Paolo Garbisi of Italy. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paolo Garbisi’s conversion pushed his side into a 7-5 lead and Italy’s tails were up and Lorenzo Cannone once again had the Irish defence rattled with another strong carry before composure was restored to the extent that it was Ireland who scored next.

Aki once more was the catalyst, his break off a sharp pass in midfield from Hansen leading to a pass to Keenan, who beat one defender and shook off the tackle of Michele Lamaro to score under the posts, handing Byrne a simple conversion.

Garbisi kept Italy in the contest with a penalty on 17 minutes but it was the fly-half’s pass that Aki intercepted three minutes later, from which van der Flier burst upfield, offloaded to Lowe, whose pass off the left wing found Aki once more in support with the centre finishing the move he had started.

Byrne’s conversion gave Ireland a 19-10 lead and the bonus point came up with the fourth try of the opening half on 35 minutes as Hansen finished in the right corner as the visitors profited from a tap penalty closer to the posts.

Byrne’s missed conversion and a game-ending knee injury for tighthead prop Finlay Bealham took the shine off the 14-point lead and there was further concern when Italy ended the half with an intercept try, Aki’s pass to his fly-half intercepted by wing Pierre Bruno and the Italian racing 60 metres to score. The conversion made it 24-17 to Ireland at half-time and that less than convincing lead was narrowed further with a Garbisi penalty on 56.

Yet Ireland once again weathered an early second-half storm from the opposition with Byrne’s 65th-minute penalty calming any nerves after Aki’s hopes of a second try were dashed by a knock-on as he stumbled just before the line.

The insurance of a fifth try did eventually arrive and it was the result of another multi-phase gem in this year’s championship, replacement scrum-half Conor Murray applying the cutting edge with a dart through the Italian line before offloading for Hansen to claim his second try of the game in the 72nd minute.

The huge number of Ireland supporters in Rome were delighted by the outcome and the bandwagon now rolls onto to Edinburgh, where Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park are all set to return for the round-four clash with Scotland in two weeks.

ITALY: A Capuozzo; E Padovani, J I Brex, T Menoncello (L Morisi, 77), P Bruno; P Garbisi (T Allan, 72), S Varney (A Fusco, 67); D Fischetti (F Zani, 60), G Nicotera (L Bigi, 31-41 HIA & 60), S Ferrari (M Riccioni, 46); N Cannone (E Iachizzi, 65), F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro – captain, L Cannone (G Pettinelli, 65).

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, B Aki, S McCloskey (J O’Brien, 72), J Lowe; R Byrne (J Crowley, 77), C Casey (C Murray, 65); A Porter (D Kilcoyne, 65), R Kelleher (D Sheehan, 56), F Bealham (T O’Toole, 36); I Henderson (R Baird, 52), J Ryan – captain; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (P O’Mahony, 56).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)