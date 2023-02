Their quest for a second consecutive Grand Slam is very much alive, but Sam Prendergast insisted last night that the Ireland U20s will remain next game focused in the coming weeks.

Having emerged as the match-winner against France in the previous round, the Leinster Academy hopeful was once in flying form at Stadio Comunale Di Monigo. The younger brother of Connacht forward Cian, Prendergast kicked 19 points in a bonus point victory against Italy afer a pulsating affair.

This gives them three wins from three in this year’s championship and while there is the prospect of a Grand Slam decider in Musgrave Park on the horizon against England in the final round, their forthcoming round four meeting with Scotland is the priority for Prendergast and his team-mates.

Prendergast is confident another get-together with Andy Farrell’s senior international squad will have them in good stead for their clash with the Scots.

“We’re training against the seniors next week. We trained against them last week and it was really enjoyable. It was really tough, they’re the best side in the world. We’ll focus on training next week and Scotland away the week after,” Prendergast said.

It took Richie Murphy’s youngsters less than four minutes to get up and running in this contest — Brian Gleeson getting over off a set-piece move for a converted try. While Giovanni Quattrini fired back for the Italians with a five-pointer off a rolling maul, Prendergast’s half-back partner Fintan Gunne displayed initiative when racing through for the visiting team’s second try in the 15th-minute.

Traded penalties from Prendergast and Giovanni Sante followed in the second-quarter, in advance of James McNabney adding another Irish try after Prendergast had found touch off a superb 50/22 kick. The Kildare native supplied the extras and also split the uprights off a stoppage-time penalty to give Ireland a 27-8 interval cushion.

Hugh Cooney got over off a multi-phase move on the resumption, but the Italians showcased their worth either side of his emphatic finish, through Jacopo Botturi and then full-back Francois Carlo Mey.

Although there was still a sizeable gap between the sides, Prendergast opted for the posts with 14 minutes left in a bid to create further daylight on the scoreboard. This proved to be a smart decision as his three-pointer was followed by another maul try from Italy’s replacement hooker Nicholas Gasperini.

This secured a try bonus for the hosts, but Ireland made sure this was their sole consolation. Telfer was on hand to cross over in the left-corner. Player of the match Prendergast to contribute an eighth successful kick off the tee.

Scorers for Italy: Tries - G Quattrini, J Botturi, F Carlo Mey, N Gasperini. Pens - G Sante. Cons - G Sante (2).

Scorers for Ireland - Tries - B Gleeson, F Gunne, J McNabney, H Cooney, R Telfer. Pens - S Prendergast (3). Cons - S Prendergast (5).

ITALY: F Carlo Mey; A Gesi, D Passarella, N Bozzo, M Leon Douglas; G Sante, S Battara; D Ugiagbe Aminu, G Quattrini, M Francesco Gallorini; A Mattioli, P Turrisi; C Berlese Lizardo, D Odiase, J Botturi.

Replacements: F Bozzoni for Leon Douglas (27), F Lavorenti for Berlese Lizardo (50), E Pontarini for Turrisi (57), N Gasperini for Quattrini, S Brisighella for Sante (both 66), S Taddei for Ugiagbe Aminu, V Siciliano for Battara (both 72), A Valentino Artuso for Gallorini (79).

IRELAND: H McErlean; J Nicholson, H Cooney, J Devine, H Gavin; S Prendergast, F Gunne; G Hadden, G McCarthy, P McCarthy; D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh; J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: E O’Connell for Quinn (57), G Morris for Hadden (61), R Telfer for Devine (66), J Sheahan for Gleeson (69), F Barrett for P McCarthy (71), O Cawley for Gunne, H West for Cooney (both 76), D Sheahan for G McCarthy (80).

Referee: H Davidson (SRU).