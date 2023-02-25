Mike Catt: Time for Craig Casey to grab his opportunity

From the fringes of the Ireland squad to a Guinness Six Nations starter, Craig Casey has waited patiently for his big moment and his attack coach has challenged the Munster scrum-half to grab the opportunity against Italy on Saturday.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Casey, 23, returns to the scene of his Ireland debut just two days short of two years ago to the day on Saturday afternoon as he and fly-half Ross Byrne both make their first championship starts of their Test careers.

The scrum-half’s nine caps to date have all come under Mike Catt’s watch as the man in charge of Ireland’s offensive gameplan and the 2003 World Cup winner has seen exponential improvement in the Limerick player’s game to the extent there is every faith that Casey is worthy of the trust placed in him by the Irish management to fill the breach created by Jamison Gibson-Park’s injury and earn a start ahead of provincial rival Conor Murray.

“His kicking game has come on hugely so he’s got a much wider range of kicks,” Catt said on Friday. “Kicking in the right areas of the pitch as well, which comes down to your game management.

“It’s something we’ve been quite guilty of, playing a lot of the time in and around that halfway area. We play too much rugby and if you make an error or you’re kicking on slow ball, whereas Craig’s really developed that ability to see that space in the backfield and kick into that.

“I think he’s learned massively off Jamison in terms of his speed. His speed around the park is exceptional and then his pass accuracy has just gone to another level, purely because he throws however many passes a week. He’s just relentless with it.

“And he’s a hell of a guy amongst the boys too, so he thoroughly deserves his shot and it’s up to him whether he takes it or not tomorrow.”

Catt has been impressed by the continuity all of Ireland’s younger backs have provided when asked to fill in and Casey is no exception.

“Yes. All of these guys who’ve come on over the last two, three years, they’ve learned so much and he fits in seamlessly now. Whether it’s Mur, whether it’s Jamison, whether it’s Craig, they all understand what it’s about. So it’s them just putting their hands up and performing on the day. We know they’re capable of doing it, it’s then performing on the day that matters.”