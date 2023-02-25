Donal Lenihan: Ireland can show a glimpse of the future in Rome

Italy v Ireland

Unless we see a U-turn of Tom Brady proportions, at best, Johnny Sexton has just two Six Nations tournament games left in a glittering career, packed with memorable moments.

Those games, against Scotland in Edinburgh to be followed by a potential Grand Slam encounter against England at the Aviva Stadium, would provide the perfect finale to all he has contributed to Europe’s showcase international tournament.

Before that comes to fruition, Ireland need to negotiate Saturday’s game at the Stadio Olimpico without its great general at the helm. The identity of Sexton’s successor has attracted many a column inch and challenged Andy Farrell greatly since taking over as head coach.

Many have been tried but few have taken ownership. The likes of Ian Madigan, Billy Burns, Jack Carty have come and gone. The Byrne brothers, Ross and Harry, remain very much in the fight while Joey Carbery, for so long the heir apparent, has earned a recall but remains on the periphery of the match-day squad on Saturday, behind Ross Byrne and the exciting Jack Crowley.

With the captaincy handed to second row James Ryan in the absence of Sexton and Peter O'Mahony, who starts on the bench, we’re offered a glimpse of what Farrell’s Ireland might look like post World Cup.

Ryan is back playing his best rugby and is highly valued within the group. Ross Byrne and Craig Casey get to pick up from where they left off against France, having controlled and managed Ireland from the 48th and 56th minute respectively last time out.

Tadhg Beirne will be missed but Iain Henderson has the chance to bring all his experience to bear from the outset while Ryan Baird will be offered an interesting cameo off the bench to stake his claim for further inclusion.

The task facing Italy is daunting in so many respects but, under Kieran Crowley, they have shown a refreshing willingness to attack from deep and stress opposition defenses. They must get the balance to their attacking shape right, however, as some of their efforts in running from inside their 22 has led to catastrophic outcomes.

There’s a new generation of player coming through the Italian system. Their U20 side has made massive strides and has been competing favorably against all opposition for some time. Those players, the likes of Ange Capuozzo, Tommaso Menoncello and Paolo Garbisi, will have their time. Unfortunately that’s unlikely to be on Saturday.

Wales v England

Perhaps the most significant issue surrounding this game is the fact that it goes ahead as scheduled. More than any other, this is the game that captures the hearts and minds of all Welsh supporters, the by-annual pilgrimage to the national stadium to take on the English.

Win that and all is good with Welsh rugby. Well, at least that used to be the case. Even a win here, against the odds perhaps, won’t do anything to paper over the cracks and myriad of problems facing the professional game in the valleys at present.

Warren Gatland must be wondering what he’s got himself into. The professional structure and viability of the financial model underpinning the national sport has come under serious scrutiny after years of underperformance from the four district sides.

Despite the issues staring everyone in the face for so long, the national team continued to deliver. Reaching the semi final of the 2019 World Cup, along with winning the Six Nations championship in 2019 and 2021, seemed to convince the WRU that their model was working despite the many problems surfacing under their nose.

They were delusional. A golden generation of elite players in Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Sam Warburton, Taulipe Faletau, Dan Biggar, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, Liam Williams, Josh Adams and Leigh Halfpenny, test Lions all, helped camouflage the failures of the regional system.

The crowds stopped coming to the various incarnations of the Guinness Pro12/14, URC and Heineken Champions Cup games, putting major stress on the viability of the clubs and an over reliance on their benefactors, a number of whom have been pouring money down a black hole for years.

The WRU carried on in blissful ignorance while the national game was collapsing all around them. Investing a high percentage of the money received from CVC from a percentage sale of the Six Nations in a city centre hotel in Cardiff has achieved nothing for the game. The disgraceful treatment of their primary assets, the players, in contract negotiations has come home to roost.

It’s been a very challenging week for the players and their families, for Gatland and his coaching team, and for the Welsh rugby public in general. I’m fascinated to see what impact all of this has on the Welsh performance at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

With their training week severely disrupted and with England reinforced by the return to their squad of talismanic figures in Courtney Lawes and Anthony Watson, this game is theirs to win. Yet, I have a suspicion that the manner with which the Welsh players stuck together and fought for what they believe in might just have a far more galvanizing effect than any number of additional training sessions.

It will also be interesting to see the response from the crowd. I suspect, as long as the team show up and compete furiously, they will stand firmly behind the players in a show of solidarity. For their sake, and all they are going through at present, I hope Wales deliver a passionate show of defiance and come out on top in this one.

France v Scotland

With Murrayfield next up in round 4 against a rejuvenated looking Scottish side, Irish eyes will quickly shift from Rome to the Stade de France for Sunday’s interesting clash between France and Scotland.

This should prove a highly informative tie. How will the French react to their first defeat in 15 tests in Dublin last time out? Just how good is this Scottish side. We will all be far better informed by the time the final whistle blows in Paris.

Regardless of the outcome, Scotland will be playing for the Triple Crown in Edinburgh. That in itself will prove motivation enough despite how they perform this time out. Like Ireland, the Scots have a maximum return of 10 points points for their opening encounters against England and Wales, have scored nine cracking tries and are brimming with confidence at the moment.

The attack, under the impressive direction of a red-hot Finn Russell, is firing on all cylinders with the new midfield combination of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones creating numerous try scoring opportunities for the electric Duhan Van Der Merwe.

Fabian Galthie’s reaction to that rare defeat against Ireland is met with a measured response in selection with just the one enforced change as Mohamed Haouas is promoted to replace the suspended Uini Atonio in a vote of confidence to a match day squad that also underperformed in the opening game against Italy.

With so much progress achieved over the last three years under Galthie and Shaun Edwards, it was inevitable that this young French side would hit a speed bump at some stage on the road. Expectation levels heading into the World Cup had ratcheted to new levels on the back of some outstanding performances when winning the Grand Slam last season.

The players looked tired against Ireland with the excessive ball-in-play time of just over 46 minutes taking many of their players out of their comfort zone. Gregor Townsend will have noted that and look to emulate the pace and intensity Ireland delivered in Dublin.

The atmosphere at the Stade de France has been transformed over the last two seasons in conjunction with the emergence of this classy new French outfit. Right now you suspect they might be in the need of a confidence boost.

If they can start the game with the brilliant broken field running and counter attacking that characterised their first-half performance in Dublin, they could set the stadium alight. If the French harbour real ambitions of winning the World Cup next autumn, this is a game they simply have to win.