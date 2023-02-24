Farrell forced into midfield switch as Ringrose ruled out of Italy clash 

Ringrose had been originally named to start in the 13 jersey for Ireland but injury has ruled the Leinster man out, with Ulster's Stuart McCloskey filling the void left by the Leinster man. 
RULED OUT: Garry Ringrose of Ireland. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 14:04
Shane Donovan

Andy Farrell and Ireland have been dealt another injury blow after Garry Ringrose was withdrawn from the squad to face Italy in Rome on Saturday. 

Ringrose had been originally named to start in the 13 jersey for Ireland but injury has ruled him out, with Ulster's Stuart McCloskey filling the void left by the Leinster man. 

Ringrose's Leinster colleague Jimmy O'Brien replaces McCloskey in the 23, and is set to make his Six Nations debut off the bench at the Stadio Olimpico.

The alteration will likely see Bundee Aki - named at inside-centre on Thursday - move to the outside-centre slot. McCloskey and Aki now form a very robust and physical midfield-partnership.

Ringrose is the latest of a number of injuries suffered by squad frontliners of recent, but it affords an opportunity for Farrell and Co. to showcase the depth that now exists within the Ireland setup.

