Springbok Vermuelen captains Ulster for Sharks clash 

Ulster head coach has named his side for the rearranged United Rugby Championship (URC) round six fixture against the Cell C Sharks.
Springbok Duane Vermeulen will skipper McFarland's charges from No. 8. He is joined in the back row Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy.
Academy prospect Harry Sheridan, who scored his first try for Ulster last weekend against Glasgow, partners Alan O'Connor in the second row.
In the backs, Jake Flannery gets a chance to impress at out-half, with John Cooney named at scrum-half.
Assistant coach, Dan Soper, gave his pre-match thoughts on the trip to Durban.
“We are physically preparing for them, and we aren’t using the travel or heat as an excuse. Last week, the Sharks overpowered the Lions, and made it clear they have very dangerous powerful players. It’s going to be an excellent challenge for us.”
M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S Moore, A Sexton; J Flannery, J Cooney; R Sutherland, J Andrew, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor, H Sheridan; J Murphy, N Timoney, D Vermeulen - captain.
T Stewart, A Warwick, G Milasinovich, C Izuchukwu, D McCann, D Shanahan, I Madigan, E McIlroy.