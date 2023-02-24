France's Haouas replaces banned Atonio against Scotland

Tight-head prop Mohamed Haouas replaces suspended Uini Atonio in holders France's team to face Scotland in the Six Nations this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Friday.

La Rochelle's Atonio, 32, was handed a three-week ban for a high tackle during the February 11 loss at Ireland.

Montpellier's 28-year-old Haouas will make his 16th Test appearance on Sunday. He received a red card against Scotland in 2020.

"We integrate 'Momo' who has already played with us on different occasions and allows us to conserve a collective experience," Galthie said.

"The players who make up the team have proved they are capable of facing any challenge.

"Changes after a defeat can be synonymous with a punishment. We decided, after some thought, there was no reasons to change the team apart from Uini Atonio," he added.

Galthie opted against handing Sipili Falatea just his second start.

The Bordeaux-Begles front-rower was used off the bench at Lansdowne Road and in their tournament-opening win over Italy.

Les Bleus welcome Scotland, who are unbeaten in this season's Championship after wins over England and Wales, to the Stade de France, fewer than seven months out from hosting the Rugby World Cup.

France: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, E Dumortier; R Ntamack, A Dupont - captain; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; T Flament, P Willemse; A Jelonch, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

Replacements: G Barlot, R Wardi, S Falatea, R Taofifenua, F Cros, S Macalou, B Couilloud, M Jalibert.

