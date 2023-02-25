'Rugby is very heavy metal' - Andrew Porter ready to rock in Rome

We have Jurgen Klopp to thank for the very modern concept of heavy metal football but Andrew Porter would argue that rugby would make for a better fit.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The Ireland loosehead’s idea of the ‘classics’ amounts to bands like Pantera and Metallica, groups formed back in the depths of the 1980s. That’s probably the lighter side of his collection given he likes his death metal too.

It’s hardly a surprise that his taste in tunes is shared by another Ireland prop, the tighthead Finlay Bealham. It certainly seems to be an apt 'musical' accompaniment to the grind and the intensity of life in a Test team’s front row.

“I can’t remember what movie, but someone says basketball is like jazz, probably American football in the movie, but rugby is very heavy metal in terms of the clattering you’re doing to your body,” he explains. “It suits me, it’s my type of game.”

Not everyone agrees. Porter’s tastes are too extreme for the majority of Andy Farrell’s squad. James Ryan – more of a Purple Disco Machine kind of guy – tends to take charge of the backing tracks during the week although another prop has a decent feel for the right vibe.

“Tadhg Furlong is very good for that,” says Porter. “He’s very good for a few tunes before we go out for training. The jukebox, bringing the tunes. He’s good for getting the energy up before training.

“Even though he’s actually not training himself, he’s still here working away himself. He’s still putting in hard work to get back training. He’s here and giving the lads a bit of energy, doing his rehab, so it’s great having him around as well.”

How much of this Netflix might capture as they film the squad through this Six Nations is another thing. Reports are that the Ireland setup has been picky with their access but Porter is one of those who has volunteered for the extra exposure.

The cameras have already followed him home and into the gym. He had seen some of the earlier ‘Drive To Survive’ documentaries about the Formula One scene and thought, what the heck, what harm?

TV drama tends to veer towards the highs and the lows so it’s in the film-makers interests that Ireland build on their opening two wins and capture the Grand Slam. After all, Wales have captured the disaster angle and mid-table respectability is all a bit meh.

A win in Rome is expected but it’s not the sure thing it has been before.

“Obviously they are doing incredibly well this year. I know they haven't got the results they wanted, but you can see in their pack they are incredibly dangerous. In their setpiece especially, they've got an incredible amount of Treviso players playing for them.

“You’ve seen how well Treviso have been doing this season, they have taken a few big scalps. But yeah, they have evolved into this different team. They are more mobile and they are very dangerous in attack and they are very good in defence as well.”