Munster Junior Cup: Resilient Árdscoil Rís see off Rockwell to qualify for last four 

Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final

Ardscoil Rís 17 Rockwell College 12

The last-ditch defence and attacking maul power of Ardscoil Rís saw them into a Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final against Castletroy College next Wednesday after holding off the challenge of Rockwell.

Ardscoil entered this game having yielded an average of nine points per game and on the fast track of Musgrave Park’s 4G pitch, only a last-gasp consolation try from Shane O’Brien tipped them into double figures conceded.

Dylan Quirke and Darragh Leyden scored off five-metre scrums in either half, both resulting from collapsed mauls, before a length-of-the-field try from Daniel O’Connell ensured their place in the final four at Thomond Park.

A pair of overthrown line-outs and two offsides pinned Rockwell back early on as Ardscoil turned down the points to kick for the corner. Lloyd Costelloe was held up over the line but play was brought back for the first collapsed maul.

Ardscoil opted for the scrum and the blindside, with no.8 Leyden releasing Quirke to find the corner. James Butler’s conversion came up short into the strong wind.

Quirke came up trumps in defence to stop Rockwell’s first two entries into the Ardscoil 22, twice dragging Max Fitzgerald into touch after the 20-minute mark.

But Rockwell turned over possession at the scrum and took the tap-and-go route with back-to-back penalties. At the second attempt, Daithí Lambe charged across the line, with Seán Kovacs’ conversion sending them into half-time 7-5 ahead.

They were straight back into the opposition 22 after the break thanks to Conor Moloney Ryan selling the dummy to exploit a gap. Some frantic Ardscoil defence stopped the Rockwell forwards inches short, although Aaron Kelly was sin-binned for an offside infringement.

The tap-and-go didn’t work this time, a second movement in the ruck releasing the pressure. Kelly was soon joined in the bin by Kovacs as both sides were reduced to 14.

Rockwell continued to show more in attack but Ardscoil’s defence was hard to beat. Good work from Gavin Neville created another opening but Fitzgerald, once again, was stopped just short down the sideline by the try-saving saving tackle of Frank Sheehan Williams.

Ardscoil’s kicking game was their ticket out of trouble and once they earned an attacking line-out, their maul turned the tables. It was collapsed when eating up ground towards the tryline, with scrum-half Aidan Russell sent to the bin.

Leyden was able to do it on his own this time down the blindside of a five-metre scrum. Butler’s missed kick left the lead at three, 10-7.

The 14 of Rockwell broke forward through Jack Stokes and when given the penalty, they again tapped and went, but Moloney Ryan knocked on when straining to reach for the line.

Back to 15 and off another Ardscoil clearance, Neville broke two tackles and made two more tacklers miss as Rockwell returned to the 22.

As they went wide, however, a Danny O’Flaherty tackle knocked the ball loose, Butler scooped it up, and sent O’Connell away for a coast-to-coast try. Butler’s conversion made it 17-7.

The Limerick school’s penalty county hit 12 as another Lambe tap-and-go allowed O’Brien to cross. But Russell’s wayward conversion proved the final act.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Tries: D Quirke, D Leyden, D O’Connell; Con: J Butler.

Scorers for Rockwell College: Tries: D Lambe, S O’Brien; Con: S Kovacs.

ARDSCOIL RÍS: F Sheehan Williams; D O’Connell (J Thorne 59), L Connolly, A Kelly, D Quirke; J Butler, O Desmond; J Kelly, D Salmon, L Brown; L Costelloe, M Collins (C Cantillon 58); J Rafferty, B Morrissey (D O’Flaherty 36), D Leyden.

Replacements not used: J Hartigan, J Das, B O’Loughlin, C O’Doherty, C Ryan, L O’Flanagan, A Fennell.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: J Stokes; M Fitzgerald, J Kelly, D Morris, G Neville; C Moloney Ryan, A Russell; I Ryan, R McMahon (E Thompson 44) (McMahon 58), D Lambe; S Tooman (A O’Sullivan h-t), J McCarthy; S Kovacs (B Philips 60), D McCarthy, S O’Brien.

Replacements not used: B Molumby, J Owens, G O’Dwyer, J O’Connor, P Hanrahan, N Brennan, R O’Brien.

Referee: S Donaldson (MAR).