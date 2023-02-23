Farrell: Casey and Byrne have earned right to start

Andy Farrell believes Craig Casey and Ross Byrne have earned their right to make their first Guinness Six Nations starts as Ireland’s half-back pairing against Italy.

World number one Ireland, unbeaten after two rounds thanks to bonus-point victories over both Wales and France, were set to fly to Rome on Thursday afternoon for Saturday’s round three clash at Stadio Olimpico with the head coach having made six changes and one positional switch to the side which triumphed 32-19 against the French in Dublin 12 days ago.

Scrum-half Casey, 23, and fly-half Byrne, 27, replace Test centurions Conor Murray and injured captain Johnny Sexton respectively having impressed off the bench in the two previous rounds their astute game management, intelligent tactical kicking and even temperament seeing Ireland home in style in both Cardiff and at Aviva Stadium.

For Casey, who has kept Murray out of the Munster starting line-up in recent weeks, it marks a second Test start in his 10th Ireland appearance having previously worn the number nine jersey against the USA in July 2021.

Byrne meanwhile is set to make his first start since November 2020, behind closed doors against England, after Sexton was not considered due to a groin injury sustained in the second-round win over France 12 days ago.

It will complete a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Leinster playmaker who has taken his opportunity since an emergency call-up as injury cover last November. When Sexton pulled out of the Australia game due to a calf injury, Byrne was thrown onto the bench as back-up to rookie starter Jack Crowley and marked his first Ireland appearance since March 2021 by nailing the match-winning penalty.

Both have also impressed Farrell in the way they have ran the team on the training field in Dublin this week and the head coach said: “They have earned the right to start and from what we have seen so far, it’s only a few days to the game I know, but from what we have seen so far, it’s been a good start to the week.

“Preparation has been great and yeah, they seem ready for it.”

Referring to Byrne specifically, Farrell added: “He’s been great. He has earned the right to start, earned the right to run the team and transfer everything that we have seen in training to a performance that’s got authority and takes his team with him.”

Sexton’s absence has seen the captaincy handed to lock James Ryan, who made his 50th Test appearance against France and will lead his country for the seventh time in his career having first been appointed skipper in the same game Byrne made his most recent start, at Twickenham in that 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Iain Henderson will come off the bench to start alongside Ryan in the second row as Ireland adjust to the loss of Tadhg Beirne for the rest of the tournament following surgery on the ankle he injured in the 32-19 Aviva Stadium win over the French.

The other necessary change will see Ronan Kelleher start at hooker after Rob Herring failed a Head Injury Assessment against France following a high tackle by Uini Atonio. Dan Sheehan, who started at hooker in the opening-round win in Wales, returns from a hamstring issue to take his place on the bench.

Farrell has mixed things up further than anticipated having already been forced to cope without tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, scrum-half Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw for the duration of the championship to date. Aside from Casey he has handing first starts of this season’s competition to Bundee Aki and Jack Conan at inside centre and No.8 respectively.

Aki, who has made two important contributions off the bench against Wales and France, swaps places with Stuart McCloskey to partner Garry Ringrose as the outside centre earns his 50th cap. Conan’s promotion from the replacements to the back row means Caelan Doris switches from No.8 to blindside flanker with Peter O’Mahony moving to the bench ahead of a possible 92nd Ireland cap.

Despite the changes, Farrell is confident that Ireland’s momentum will continue into the third round and maintain the bid for a first Grand Slam since 2018.

“We have been together for a good few weeks now, so people are certainly up to speed. People wouldn’t have been selected if they weren’t in the right place.

“So, we’re not just turning things around for the sake of it, we are turning things around because we think it’s a strong side for us going forward, for this game and for the future as well.

“I don’t think there are that many changes, to be fair. I mean, you look at the bench, it’s people who have come on and earned the right to get a starting spot because of the performances that they’ve had.

“Again, the lads that have come in for the first time in this competition have been with us for four weeks. So, the reality is, this is our third game of the competition and we expect it to be our best performance of the competition. That’s how it should be and that’s what we are aiming for.”