Casey to make first Six Nations start as Farrell makes six changes for Italian job 

Craig Casey will make his first Guinness Six Nations start after Andy Farrell made six changes for Ireland’s round-three clash against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Scrum-half Casey replaces Munster rival Conor Murray, who started the first two games of the championship in the absence of injured first-choice number nine Jamison Gibson-Park with the Test centurion moving to the replacements bench at Stadio Olimpico.

Both Casey, 23, and fly-half Ross Byrne, one of three injury-enforced changes made by the head coach, are rewarded for their astute game management in closing out the second-round win over title rivals France a fortnight ago.

Byrne, 27, is set to make his first start since November 2020 after captain Johnny Sexton was not considered due to a groin injury sustained in the second-round win over France 12 days ago. It will complete a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Leinster playmaker who has taken his opportunity since an emergency call-up as injury cover last November.

When Sexton pulled out of the Australia game due to a calf injury, Byrne was thrown onto the bench as back-up to rookie starter Jack Crowley and marked his first Ireland appearance since March 2021 by nailing the match-winning penalty.

The captaincy is handed to lock James Ryan, who made his 50th Test appearance in the last round and will lead his country for the seventh time in his career having first been appointed skipper in the same game Byrne made his most recent start, against England at Twickenham in that 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Iain Henderson will come off the bench to start alongside Ryan in the second row as Ireland adjust to the loss of Tadhg Beirne for the rest of the tournament following surgery on the ankle he injured in the 32-19 Aviva Stadium win over the French.

The other necessary change will see Ronan Kelleher start at hooker after Rob Herring failed a Head Injury Assessment against France following a high tackle by Uini Atonio. Dan Sheehan, who started at hooker in the opening-round win in Wales, returns from a hamstring issue to take his place on the bench.

Farrell has mixed things up further than anticipated having already been forced to cope without tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, scrum-half Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw for the duration of the championship to date. Aside from Casey he has handing first starts of this season’s competition to Bundee Aki and Jack Conan at inside centre and No.8 respectively.

Aki, who has made two important contributions off the bench against Wales and France, swaps places with Stuart McCloskey to partner Garry Ringrose as the outside centre earns his 50th cap. Conan’s promotion from the replacements to the back row means Caelan Doris switches from No.8 to blindside flanker with Peter O’Mahony moving to the bench ahead of a possible 92nd Ireland cap.

Henderson’s place as second-row cover goes to Ryan Baird with Crowley backing up Byrne while loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, another impactful substitute against France, has held off a fit-again Cian Healy to keep his place among the replacements.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes to the side which lost to England at Twickenham 11 days ago as the Azzurri go in search of their first win of the championship this season. The home side will be boosted by the return of Montpellier’s Paolo Garbisi at fly-half following his recovery from the sprained knee ligament that sidelined him for the opening two rounds.

Garbisi returns at the expense of Harlequins’ Tommaso Allan and there is one other change to the Italian backline with Pierre Bruno’s installation on the left wing pushing Tommaso Menoncello to inside centre as Luca Morisi drops to the bench along with Allan.

The only alteration to the pack which showed up strongly against England is at tighthead prop where Simone Ferrari replaces Marco Riccioni.

World Rugby Breakthough Player of the Year Ange Capuozzo remains at full-back in a side captained by flanker Michele Lamaro while the bench shows one change with Giovanni Pettinelli in as back row cover with Jake Polledri ruled out through injury.

ITALY: A Capuozzo (Toulouse); E Padovani (Benetton), J I Brex (Benetton), T Menoncello (Benetton), P Bruno (Zebre); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (London Irish), G Nicotera (Benetton), S Ferrari (Benetton); N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton); S Negri (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton) - captain, L Cannone (Benetton).

Replacements: L Bigi (Zebre), F Zani (Benetton), M Riccioni (Saracens), E Iachizzi, G Pettinelli (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), L Morisi (London Irish), T Allan (Harlequins).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster) - captain; C Doris (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: D Sheehan (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), R Baird (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), S McCloskey (Ulster).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)