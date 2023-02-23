McKinley: 'Level-headed' Crowley reason for Italy's change in fortunes 

Italy are at last finding their feet in Test rugby thanks to a mix of talented young players and the "level-headed" approach of coach Kieran Crowley, former fly-half Ian McKinley told AFP.

Italy are a transformed side since 61-year-old Crowley took over in 2021 after five seasons with Italian club Benetton (2016-21).

Under the former full-back -- a member of the New Zealand squad that won the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 -- Italy ended their 36-match Six Nations losing streak when they beat Wales last season.

Italy followed that up with an historic home win over Australia last November and gave 2022 Six Nations champions France a scare in their opener this year.

They were "outmuscled" the following week by England, says McKinley, who holds out little hope when they host championship leaders Ireland this Saturday.

McKinley played under Crowley at Benetton from 2016-2020 and liked the cut of his jib.

"He is level headed, gets straight to the point and does not beat around the bush," the now retired McKinley told AFP from Northern Ireland where he lives.

"His level headedness is a quality as he can process things which is good for Italian rugby. The guys can be a bit passionate and he can bring them back down to ground level."

Ireland-born McKinley, who overcame blindness in his left eye to play nine Tests for his adopted country, says Crowley is a "straight-talker" and will have helped to highlight and then iron out problems in the Italian rugby system.

"The thing that frustrates me, having lived in Italy, there are really talented players who do unbelievable things on a pitch that other players would not dare do," said McKinley.

"But the structure is at times failing to fulfil the potential of those players.

"Being frank and up front, Crowley has no doubt held discussions about that and he has begun to implement winds of change."

McKinley feels Crowley has given the team a sense of direction they may have lacked before his arrival and the young players have bought into the project.

"I am a lot more hopeful as they are much more competitive," he said.

"Michele Lamaro is only 24 and in just his second season as captain which is such a big role for someone so early in their career.

"Paolo Garbisi, Tommaso Menoncello and the prop Danilo Fischetti, who is only 25, these are fantastic players who need to be nurtured.

"They are their own person too and also want to control their own fortunes and write their history."

The Irish will be without injured talisman Johnny Sexton but have alternatives at fly-half.

This, says, McKinley is Italy's Achilles heel.

"The biggest thing, which Ireland and France have done in particular, is build squad depth," said the 33-year-old.

"That is his biggest challenge that needs to be worked on: making sure not just 15 players do the job but 30.

"That is why Ireland are so strong they have minimum two to three players per post who can do as good a job.

"Be under no illusions, Italy do not have the same comforts."

McKinley, whose allegiance on Saturday may well be with Italy to whom he says he remains "very loyal", says he is reassured by Crowley's coaching record which suggests he likes to stick around.

"If you go back to the Canada job, he was there eight years which is a good sign that he is in there for the long run," said McKinley.

"Obviously he was well respected by the players and did a good job to be in the post for a long period of time as coaching at Test level is a really fickle world.

"Under him Italy are forming their own identity which is down to a combination of the coaching and the players.

"He is without doubt the correct man for the job."

