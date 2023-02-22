Wales v England Six Nations clash to go ahead as players call off strike threat

Day of talks in south Wales ends with compromises reached
Wales’ Captain Ken Owens. Pic: INPHO/Craig Watson

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 18:08
PA

Wales’s Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead after potential strike action from Welsh players over a contract dispute was averted, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.

Players had gathered at Wales’s training base in the Vale of Glamorgan to discuss a range of issues with Professional Rugby Board members, with many of them out of contract at their regional teams at the end of this season.

The threat of players taking Six Nations strike action occurred as a result of a new six-year financial agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and its four regions not being confirmed and no playing budgets finalised.

But the acting WRU chief executive, Nigel Walker, said: “I’m pleased to announce that after extensive conversations and discussions over the last week the Wales-England game will go ahead as scheduled.”

